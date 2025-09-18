Commander Country

Dan Quinn's 'absolute savage' comment on Commanders' next opponent

After facing Micah Parsons, things don't get any easier. The Washington Commanders' head coach had some high praise for the 'game wrecker' they face in Week 3.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks up the tunnel during warm up before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks up the tunnel during warm up before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had a tough time slowing down the Green Bay Packers' pass rush last week in their 27-18 loss. The Packers' pass rush, led by Micah Parsons, got after Washington's offensive line all night and forced quarterback Jayden Daniels to be uncomfortable and inefficient for the majority of the contest.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Commanders have had to face elite pass-rush defensive lines. With the Giants in Week 1, they had to deal with Abdul Carter and Brian Burns, and in Week 2, Parsons, Rashan Gary, and the rest of the group.

Things won't be getting any easier for the Commanders' offense this week, as they will have to deal with one of the best pass rushers in the game, Maxx Crosby. Crosby has become one of the best at the position, and Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn knows exactly the problems he will bring to Washington's offensive line.

Quinn's High Praise for an 'Absolute Savage'

Maxx Crosb
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, not so easy guys. Yeah, he is an absolute savage of a player. I love watching him, the energy, the effort, the skill of it. Somebody that I just respect a lot," said Quinn. "And so, his game, the way he plays, the style, so overall we let all play better than we did in our last performance and that's what we certainly plan on doing. But yeah, he has garnered that kind of attention for sure."

A Relentless Competitor

Crosby, now a seven-year veteran in the league, has been a force off the edge for the Raiders since entering the league back in 2019. In his rookie season, Crosby finished second for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he has gone on to be named to four Pro Bowls, while earning recognition on All-Pro lists.

Crosby has had a slow start to the season with just one sack, but Quinn knows that he can become a game wrecker at any moment. He has all the makings of one of the best in the game. He has a motor like no other, going 100% no matter the score or the record of his team. He plays with a passion that not many NFL players have, and while not the most athletic, he does all the right things to make winning plays for his team.

A Critical Bounce-Back Test

Crosby will have the attention of the Commanders on Sunday. After struggling against the Packers, the rebuilt Commanders' offensive line will need to bounce back in a big way if they hope to get the offense flowing again and prevent Crosby from getting into the backfield. Whether Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota is the starter, they will need to be on their Ps and Qs throughout the contest if they hope to avoid their second loss of the season.

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

