After a rash of injuries, Dan Quinn has a clear message for Commanders
With just two games into the season, the Washington Commanders are already facing challenges, not because of their opponents, but due to two season-ending injuries to key players and concerns about another.
In their 18-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Washington didn’t just come up short on the scoreboard, but on the roster as well. Running back Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles, and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. tore his left quadriceps. Quarterback Jayden Daniels also sprained his knee, though the injury is not considered season-ending.
Injuries come with the game and an issue that every team will encounter at some point, according to head coach Dan Quinn. “I think teams go through it,” Quinn said. “It’s just a different time with injuries and such."
'It's Going to Take Everybody'
Now, Washington will need others to step up. “Having this 70-man roster, you’ve heard me say it’s going to take everybody,” Quinn said. "Even back in the days when it was just 53, that’s not really how it goes.”
The Next Men Up
And we might see some of those players step up this coming Sunday as the Commanders face the Las Vegas Raiders. With uncertainty surrounding Jayden Daniels’ sprained knee, veteran Marcus Mariota could be stepping in for the young quarterback.
In the backfield, the Commanders could turn to Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr., or rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt to shoulder the workload left behind by Ekeler.
Quinn emphasized the importance of depth and preparation in such moments. “For those of us who have been around the league enough, you need a big, deep crew. And if players do have to miss, that’s why we have this group and how we play.”
A 'Puzzle' to Solve
Despite the setbacks, Quinn emphasized that the Commanders will be ready for what’s next. “We’ll just take it as it goes, but it’s a little bit of a puzzle,” he said. “You have to put it together much like other teams do, and we’ll be prepared with the contingency plans at certain spots if we need them.”
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels injury news concerns Commanders ahead of Raiders game
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders legend is receiving a major award for his off-field work
• Anatomy of a disaster: A deep dive into Washington Commanders' defensive collapse
• Commanders injuries vs. Packers could derail season