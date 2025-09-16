Commander Country

After a rash of injuries, Dan Quinn has a clear message for Commanders

Two starters are out for the year and the QB is hurt. The Washington Commanders' head coach explained his 'next man up' plan to navigate the crisis.

Joanne Coley

Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
With just two games into the season, the Washington Commanders are already facing challenges, not because of their opponents, but due to two season-ending injuries to key players and concerns about another.

In their 18-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Washington didn’t just come up short on the scoreboard, but on the roster as well. Running back Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles, and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. tore his left quadriceps. Quarterback Jayden Daniels also sprained his knee, though the injury is not considered season-ending.

Injuries come with the game and an issue that every team will encounter at some point, according to head coach Dan Quinn. “I think teams go through it,” Quinn said. “It’s just a different time with injuries and such."

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

'It's Going to Take Everybody'

Now, Washington will need others to step up. “Having this 70-man roster, you’ve heard me say it’s going to take everybody,” Quinn said. "Even back in the days when it was just 53, that’s not really how it goes.”

The Next Men Up

And we might see some of those players step up this coming Sunday as the Commanders face the Las Vegas Raiders. With uncertainty surrounding Jayden Daniels’ sprained knee, veteran Marcus Mariota could be stepping in for the young quarterback.

In the backfield, the Commanders could turn to Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez Jr., or rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt to shoulder the workload left behind by Ekeler.

Quinn emphasized the importance of depth and preparation in such moments. “For those of us who have been around the league enough, you need a big, deep crew. And if players do have to miss, that’s why we have this group and how we play.”

A 'Puzzle' to Solve

Despite the setbacks, Quinn emphasized that the Commanders will be ready for what’s next. “We’ll just take it as it goes, but it’s a little bit of a puzzle,” he said. “You have to put it together much like other teams do, and we’ll be prepared with the contingency plans at certain spots if we need them.”

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

