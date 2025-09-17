Commanders fell in the power rankings, and an analyst explained why
Things haven't gone as well as the Washington Commanders had hoped to open the 2025 season. They started the season off in the muck, struggling to get past NFC East foe the New York Giants in Week 1 and followed that up with another stinker by losing to the Green Bay Packers 27-18 on national TV on Thursday Night Football.
In their loss to the Packers, the offense struggled to get much going. The running game fell flat with only 51 yards between Jayden Daniels, Austin Ekeler, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Meanwhile, the passing game wasn't much better despite 200 yards and two touchdowns from Daniels, as the team struggled to get star wideout Terry McLaurin involved.
On the other side of the ball, the Commanders allowed Jordan Love to have a huge day passing with 269 yards and two scores and the Packers' running game to put up 135 yards led by Josh Jacobs' 84 yards and a score.
With that it begs the question; are the Commanders still a legitimate contender? Here's where the Commanders rank in the latest NFL power rankings.
A Slight Drop in the Power Rankings
Per NFL.com's power rankings, the Commanders took a slight hit, dropping from 7th following their Week 1 win over the Giants to 8th following their loss to the Packers. The Commanders 8th spot puts them in the middle of the Los Angeles Rams (7th) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9th).
The Reasons for the Slide
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm touched on some of the previous things mentioned when discussing the reasoning for the slide in the rankings. But he also touched on the fact that Daniels is dealing with injuries that could keep him out of Commanders Week 3 battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, the unending opponents that possess elite pass rushers, and the lack of production from the offensive line that was meant to see upgraded results from a season ago.
The Commanders have had a bumpy road early, but are hopeful that some of the injury woes get figured out, the offense returns to its 2024 self with improvement from the offensive line, and others to step up if they want to be viewed as a serious team as the regular season wears on.
