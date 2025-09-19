Commanders rookie faces another tough test after brutal showing vs. Micah Parsons
Washington Commanders rookie offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. has had a rough start to his NFL career.
While he succeeded in Week 1 against the New York Giants, he struggled in Week 2 in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Week 3 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders should also provide a tough challenge.
“Yeah, I mean he's definitely been thrown into the fire. There's no doubt when you talk about the Giants’ front, [Green Bay Packers DE] Micah [Parsons] is as dominant as any player I've seen since I've been in the league," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said.
"And then you get Mad Maxx [Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby] this week, he's got his hands full, but he's progressing as a rookie should, learning along the way on the job, training. And I've been really proud of just the way he’s battled. We’ve got a ways to go as an entire offense, but I like how he's competed and he's gotta keep getting better.”
READ MORE: Commanders announce 3 key starters don’t practice before Raiders game
Conerly being tested early for Commanders
In order to get better, Conerly is taking notes from teammate Laremy Tunsil, who has over a decade of experience in the NFL.
The camaraderie between the two are making the Commanders better.
“Yeah, that's been awesome to see LT [Tunsil] really take him under his wing. They get out there early, work on pass sets, talk through things. I know he took him down there to Auburn to work out with him. And that's not anything we asked him to do, that's just the type of person he is," Kingsbury said.
"So, you can tell anytime they're together, they're talking football and he's sharing all the knowledge he has, which will only help Josh battle through this gauntlet of tough defenders he's gone against.”
Conerly and the Commanders are back in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the Las Vegas Raiders.
READ MORE: Commanders sign former Steelers $77 million edge rusher
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders fell in the power rankings, and an analyst explained why
• Dan Quinn is worried about 1 thing after Commanders' latest loss
• Jayden Daniels must hit these 'markers' to practice with Commanders
• After a rash of injuries, Dan Quinn has a clear message for Commanders