Why Commanders starting offensive lineman didn't make 53-man roster
The Washington Commanders are going into the regular season with their 53-man roster intact, but there's one key name that was left off.
Sam Cosmi, an offensive lineman with 49 starts for Washington since entering the league, is not part of the team's initial 53-man roster. Cosmi was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, meaning he will miss the first four games of the regular season.
Not having Cosmi for the start of the season isn't much of a surprise for the Commanders. Cosmi tore his ACL back in January in the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions and he is still recovering from that.
Cosmi placed on PUP List
Cosmi hasn't practiced for the Commanders this offseason, but he is getting closer to a return. His placement on the PUP List means he can heal for at least another month before being added to the 53-man roster by the Commanders.
With Cosmi down, the Commanders are expected to have Nick Allegretti in his spot as the team's starting right guard. Allegretti joined the Commanders last season and is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The team could also have Andrew Wylie take his spot at right guard. He has seen snaps during the preseason at guard and placing him on the inside would allow the Commanders to slot first-round rookie Josh Conerly Jr. as the team's right tackle.
Cosmi's absence will force him to miss games against the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football), Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. The first opportunity Cosmi will have to return will come on Oct. 5 when the team travels cross-country to visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.
