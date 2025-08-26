Commanders involved in trade rumor that could see them lose a former first-round pick
The deadline is ticking for the Washington Commanders to get down to the 53-player active roster limit. The Commanders, like other teams around the league, are exploring all avenues to be in the best position possible when the regular season begins next weekend.
That includes not just cuts, but also potential trades.
Washington is looking at dealing a veteran member of the defensive backfield who made waves during the preseason.
Commanders Gauging Trade Interest In CB Noah Igbinoghene
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Commanders are checking in with teams to see if they'd be interested in trading for veteran cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Igbinoghene signed with Washington last season, reuniting with Dan Quinn, who coached him during a previous stint with the Dallas Cowboys. He stepped in as a starter at nickel for most of the season.
That led to the most productive season of Igbinoghene's time in the NFL as he recorded a career-high 55 tackles, one tackle for loss, and seven pass deflections in 17 appearances, including ten starts. He started in two of Washington's three playoff games.
The Commanders brought Igbinoghene back on a one-year deal in March. He flashed throughout the preseason, totaling nine tackles and one tackle for loss in his two exhibition appearances.
The team remains confident in its depth at cornerback with Mike Sainristil and Marshon Lattimore headlining the room. Washington also has a veteran in Jonathan Jones and a rookie in Trey Amos to rely on.
It wouldn't be a shock to see the Commanders keep multiple cornerbacks on the practice squad.
Igbinoghene Is A Former First Round Pick
Igbinoghene is preparing for his sixth season in the NFL after originally being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent three seasons with the franchise before being traded to Dallas.
That paved the way for Igbinoghene to ultimately make his way to Washington.
During his professional career, Igbinoghene has appeared in 54 games and made 15 starts. He's totaled 84 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, 12 pass deflections, and an interception.
