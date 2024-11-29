Will Marshon Lattimore Make Commanders Debut vs. Titans?
The Washington Commanders are on a three-game skid following a 7-2 start to the season. They've taken two straight losses to NFC East opponents, too. They're in a big need of a win.
Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders are currently No. 7 in the AFC and would receive the last wild-card postseason berth, should the season end today. Needless to day, the squad has a bit of pressure to defeat the Tennessee Titans this week.
Dan Quinn has the potential to lead the team to the playoffs in his first season with the club, too, which is incredible given the squad's 4-13 record a season ago.
One player that will help Washington significantly is four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who arrived from the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury. According to Nicki Jhabvala, the star defender is "closer" to making his debut in the burgundy and gold.
Here are official game statuses for the Commanders:
Out:
- RB Austin Ekeler, concussion
- OT Andrew Wylie, concussion
Doubtful:
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
Lattimiore is listed as questionable, and Quinn didn't rule him out as he did for the past three games. There might be some incentive to sit Lattimore out of this game, even if he is close to making his debut.
Commanders running back Austin Ekeler is out with a concussion that he suffered late in the team’s recent loss.
After the Commanders take on the Titans, they have a bye week after playing 13 games. With four remaining games after Tennessee, it might make more sene to have Lattimore at 100% with an extra week of work.
