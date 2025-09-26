Will Commanders QB Jayden Daniels play vs. Falcons?
The Washington Commanders will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels once again this Sunday.
Daniels has been ruled out with a knee injury ahead of Washington’s Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Daniels will miss his second straight game while limited by the knee issue. Although he has said he feels like he can play, head coach Dan Quinn has been clear that the Commanders won’t put him in harm’s way or risk further damage.
That means Marcus Mariota gets the start and it just so happens to come against his former team.
Mariota’s Revenge Game
Mariota’s start comes with extra juice because of the opponent. The 30-year-old was Atlanta’s starter back in 2022, throwing for over 2,200 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for more than 400 yards. However, inconsistent play and late-season struggles led to him being benched, and he was released the following offseason. Facing the Falcons again now presents an opportunity for Mariota to show what he still has left in the tank.
Mariota completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders, adding 40 rushing yards and a TD on six carries. He seems comfortable in Kliff Kingsbury's offense and still moves well at age 31
The veteran quarterback brings a different style than Daniels. While not as electric or explosive as the rookie, Mariota still offers mobility and can extend plays outside the pocket. He has the experience to manage games effectively and keep the offense on schedule, which could be vital against a Falcons defense that thrives on forcing mistakes.
Adjusting the Offense
Washington’s attack will look different with Mariota under center. Expect the Commanders to emphasize the ground game behind Jacory Croskey Merritt to take pressure off their quarterback. The offense may feature more quick passes, designed rollouts, and RPO concepts to play to Mariota’s strengths.
The Commanders will also need Mariota to develop quick chemistry with a shorthanded wide receiver group, especially with Terry McLaurin sidelined. It may not be as flashy as when Daniels is out there, but a steady, ball-control approach might give Washington its best shot at pulling out a win in Atlanta.
Atlanta is coming off of a 30–0 blowout loss at the hands of the Panthers, so the Commanders could be resting some of thier starters and feel confident about still being able to win this Sunday.
Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
