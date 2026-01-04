Commanders reveal inactives ahead of season finale vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders are getting ready to face off against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 18 matchup to close out the regular season.

There are a few players the Commanders won't have available for the game that have been ruled inactive. Here's a look at who the Commanders will be sitting against the Eagles.

QB Jayden Daniels

It's not a surprise to see Daniels on the inactive list with an elbow injury that he suffered earlier in the season. He finishes his second NFL season with 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota has also been hurt for the past few weeks, and he will not be available. He finishes the season with 1,695 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

QB Sam Hartman

Hartman is the emergency quarterback as Josh Johnson will start and Jeff Driskel will be the backup.

RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds is a veteran running back taking a backseat as the younger players of the roster get some run. The Commanders will give seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt a chance to build off of his recent success. He will also be complemented by Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols.

LT Laremy Tunsil

Tunsil has been great for the Commanders offensive line this season, but he is inactive for the final game of the year against the Eagles.

DE Jalyn Holmes

Holmes is inactive, which hurts the defensive line. He has 21 tackles so far this season. He had five of those tackles in the team's last game on Christmas Day against the Dallas Cowboys. It appears the team wants to go as young as possible with it being the final game of the season.

DT Sheldon Day

Day made 10 appearances for the Commanders this season, but his year has come to an end as he is inactive for the final game of the season.

