Two legendary Commanders are now one step closer to the Hall of Fame
The Washington Commanders had a pair of franchise greats honored this week.
Commander legends Brian Mitchell and London Fletcher were both named among the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 128 Modern-era nominees for the Class of 2026.
The announcement puts two of Washington’s most respected players in the conversation for Canton. For fans of Burgundy & Gold, it’s a well-deserved recognition of two men who left a lasting mark on the game.
Brian Mitchell’s Historic Career
When Washington selected Brian Mitchell in the fifth round of the 1990 NFL Draft, nobody could have predicted he would go on to become one of the most decorated return specialists in league history. He spent a decade with the team and played a key role in Washington’s 1991 Super Bowl victory, racking up 3,838 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns with the offense along the way.
But it was on special teams where Mitchell made his true impact. He totaled 23,330 all-purpose yards, which ranks second all-time behind only Jerry Rice. He also scored 13 return touchdowns and led the league in all-purpose yards four times, including three straight seasons from 1994 through 1996. Mitchell still owns seven NFL records, including the most combined kickoff and punt returns with 1,070.
His dominance was recognized with three All-Pro selections and a Pro Bowl nod in 1995. Washington inducted him into the team’s Ring of Fame in 2009, cementing his legacy. For the Hall of Fame voters, Mitchell’s case comes down to his unrivaled production as a returner. Few in NFL history controlled field position and momentum the way Mitchell did, and that makes him a unique candidate for Canton.
London Fletcher’s Consistent Greatness
London Fletcher’s path to the Hall of Fame is built on consistency, leadership, and toughness. An undrafted free agent out of John Carroll, Fletcher carved out a remarkable 16-year career in the NFL, including the final seven seasons with Washington. In that stretch, he piled up 956 tackles, 12 interceptions, 53 pass breakups, nine forced fumbles, and 11.5 sacks.
Beyond the numbers, Fletcher’s durability was legendary. He played in 256 consecutive games, an iron man streak that is almost unheard of for a linebacker. His leadership in the locker room and on the field made him a captain and the anchor of Washington’s defense throughout his tenure.
Fletcher is remembered not just for the plays he made but for the example he set. For a franchise looking to honor its history, having both Fletcher and Mitchell in the Hall of Fame conversation highlights just how much Washington football has contributed to the league’s story.
