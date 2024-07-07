Would Washington Commanders Draft LB Jamin Davis Again in 2021 NFL Re-Draft?
Three years ago this April the Washington Commanders selected linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.
His athletic measurables were off the chart and the Commanders no doubt fell in love with the potential he brought to the table as an off-ball linebacker.
In the three seasons since Davis has progressed some but has failed to deliver on the potential Washington saw in him then. Of course, many would argue the coaching staff charged with getting that potential out of him is as much to blame as the player may be.
Either way, the team declined his fifth-year option this offseason and according to Marcus Mosher of 33rd Team, they'd not draft him at all in the first round if given the chance. Instead, they'd select Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Sam Cosmi.
READ MORE: Jamin Davis Speaks on Move to the EDGE
"The Commanders stole Sam Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but they have to get him much earlier in this mock. Cosmi started his career at right tackle, but he's found a home at right guard, where he played the entire 2023 season," Mosher says. "Cosmi has Pro Bowl upside at guard and position flexibility to play multiple spots in a pinch."
In a fun mix of fiction and reality Cosmi is of course a part of the Commanders roster, but like Davis he too is facing a contract season. Not because he had any options declined, but because he's simply in the final year of his rookie deal.
Had it been Cosmi drafted on Day 1 there's a chance Washington might have actually exercised the fifth-year option that comes standard in all rookie first round contracts.
READ MORE: Sam Cosmi Top 10 in NFL?
