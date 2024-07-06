Battle for the Washington Commanders: Maryland Wants 'Fair Competition' To Keep Team
The Washington Commanders already look very different under new ownership led by managing partner Josh Harris. There are just a few finishing touches Harris needs to put on the facelift he's taken on with his purchase.
One of them includes finding the Commanders a new home to play in, in the relatively near future.
Battling it out to host the site of the new home for Washington football is the city of D.C. of course, the state of Maryland, and the commonwealth of Virginia. All three part of the greater DMV area the team has come to represent, stretching its influence beyond the nation's capital.
Two officials from one of those combatants in the battle to house the team, Maryland, recently spoke to WUSA9's Eric Flack about what they want to see happen as the decision process moves forward.
"We think the best option is to remain in Landover, but whatever the future holds, there must be binding agreements as to the future of the current stadium property should the Commanders decide to move."- Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland
“Maryland is seeking fair competition in the bid to host the Commanders in the future. We’ve had a great run for over 20 years and do not want to see the taxpayers used to alter the playing field," said Sen. Ben Cardin in reference to the RFK Bill that could determine the viability of the Commanders returning to D.C. "We think the best option is to remain in Landover, but whatever the future holds, there must be binding agreements as to the future of the current stadium property should the Commanders decide to move."
The bill to grant long-term control of the land old RFK Stadium currently sits on to D.C. needs to pass in order for there to be any real shot at Washington returning to its old stomping grounds in the future.
If that bill passes and the hurdles are cleared to make it happen, even if just for nostalgia, most are going to want to see the new stadium land there.
That would potentially cut Maryland out of the Commanders housing race altogether as Virginia already calls itself home to the team's headquarters located in Ashburn, in the same county the commonwealth is eyeing to put a new stadium of its own. Doing so would make Virginia the exclusive home to Washington NFL football while D.C. would of course still hold claim to the team name bearing their identity.
Harris has made it clear in the past he's not tied down to the idea the team needs to have all of its operations located at one site or even in the same jurisdiction, and Maryland clearly intends on doing everything it can to ensure it doesn't go down without a fight.
If the Commanders do leave Landover, the state wants to ensure it's not left with a rotting plot of land. The franchise owns not only the building that was once called FedEx Field, but also the land it sits on.
“The Commanders are excited about this upcoming season at Commanders Field, as well as our continued investments in the stadium, which total approximately $75 million in the last year," the team told WUSA9 in a statement. "We remain committed partners with Prince George's County and to all the jurisdictions where we live, play and work.”
And as long as Washington plays football in Landover we're sure that won't change. Until it changes, that is. If it does.
