Ranking Every Game on the Commanders Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

We've dissected the Washington Commanders throughout free agency, the NFL Draft, and rookie minicamp leading up to the offseason training, and over the past week, we have been discussing their schedule.

It's well known that the Commanders have a tough road ahead of them to become Super Bowl contenders like they were in 2024, so we ranked their 2026 schedule based on how difficult each game would be in order to get back to that status.

Tier 1: Most Winnable

1. @ Arizona Cardinals Week 12

The Cardinals have all kinds of issues, and they will continue to haunt them here. New coaching staff, below-average quarterback play, and questions along both trenches will allow the Commanders to do pretty much whatever they like. Jeremiyah Love might get his, but it won't be a pretty season for the Cardinals.

2. vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 – London

A neutral site game in London, the Colts' Daniel Jones will still be adjusting to his Achilles injury that he suffered late last season. That, mixed with other changes along the roster, gives the Commanders ample opportunity to strike after a tough stretch early in the season.

3. vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 15

The Commanders will be looking to get the Falcons' camel off their back and, after winning last season, make it back-to-back after losing four straight. A middle-of-the-road Falcons team shouldn't be a threat, but it could end up being a gritty spot to win at home.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) hugs Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

4. @ Tennessee Titans Week 13

Yes, the Titans' defense will be good in 2025, but there are still question marks surrounding how the offense will output with their weapons and Cam Ward at quarterback. The trenches will be a battle all day, but if the young Commanders' defense can step up and rattle Ward and force turnovers, this should be a game they win on the road.

Tier 2: 50/50 Toss-Ups

5. @ New York Giants Week 10 – TNF

Being on a short week isn't the easiest, but the temperature level rises a bit when it's a division rival. The Giants are young, and even with an experienced John Harbaugh running the show, they will have their speed bumps before becoming what is expected of them. The Commanders can use this time to exploit their flaws.

6. vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 – MNF

Joe Burrow vs. Jayden Daniels. It's what we all will expect it to be: a shootout in primetime. With the home crowd behind them, the Commanders should put on a show to keep up with the high-flying Bengals' offense. Keep an eye on Jonathan Allen's return to Northwest Stadium here in Week 11.

7. vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 3

In the Commanders' home opener, the crowd should be electric, especially if they can pull off two wins in contests later down this list. The Seahawks lost a ton from their Super Bowl LX squad, and might be vulnerable early on as they look to replicate last season's success.

8. vs. New York Giants Week 5

Having already gone in depth about the Giants, what needs to be said about this one is that the Commanders will have to travel back from London to play a game on a Sunday. With this game also being against an NFC East opponent, it becomes the ultimate "trap game" situation for Washington.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

9. @ Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17

While some might note the Jaguars' inconsistencies, I'm a bit more bullish on them now that Liam Coen has established a culture. If both teams head into this one with playoff or Super Bowl aspirations and fighting for playoff positioning, it will surely be a tough battle.

Tier 3: Tough, But Not Insurmountable

10. vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 18

Finishing off a season with a division rival is never ideal, especially if both teams could be fighting for playoff seeding. The stakes also heighten if one is playing spoiler. At this point, we will know what the Commanders' young defense has and whether or not they will be up to the challenge against the Cowboys' potent offense.

11. vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 9

The Rams are never an easy interdivisional opponent to play. With Sean McVay orchestrating a unique offensive attack, it will test the Commanders' young depth and communication at the linebacker and secondary levels.

12. vs. Houston Texans Week 14

The Texans aren't talked about enough. Demeco Ryans' defense is undeniably great, and the offense, while still wanting more, is consistent enough to compete in every game. It will be a grind-it-out, low-scoring game.

Nov 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; The Washington Commanders line up against the Houston Texans Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

13. @ San Francisco 49ers Week 6 – MNF

A cross-country flight to face off against Kyle Shanahan's offense is never fun, and it won't be changing anytime soon. Shanahan's offense will evolve with new pieces, but Christian McCaffrey will continue to be the head of that snake. The young Commanders' defense will be tested early in a primetime matchup. Can they meet the occasion?

Tier 4: Uphill Battle

14. vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 – SNF

Some may say this game should be lower on the list since the Commanders will be coming off two weeks' rest thanks to their bye. That couldn't be more wrong. It's never wise to overlook Philly, even if you are coming off your break. The game will be a tough one, and while the Commanders could win, they will have to play an almost perfect game.

15. @ Minnesota Vikings Week 16

Brian Flores will know the Commanders' defense like the back of his hand thanks to mentoring Daronte Jones. U.S. Bank Stadium is one of the NFL's loudest and should be rocking late in the season, coming off a shutout of Washington a season ago and potential playoff hopes still on the table.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

16. @ Dallas Cowboys Week 2

With a new look, the young defense having to go up against Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens in Week 2 in "Jerry's World" is a nightmare scenario for having to work out the kinks in a new scheme. The Cowboys' offense will look to take advantage of this. They improved their defense heavily this offseason as well, so it will be a true test to see if the Commanders are ready to face the supposed contenders in the league.

17. @ Philadelphia Eagles Week 1

Opening the season on the road, in Philadelphia. It doesn't scream early-season excitement by any means, with this Commanders team still trying to fine-tune its processing and physicality for an NFL season. This one could be one of those that isn't pretty, but is extremely difficult to find an upper hand on the opponent.

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