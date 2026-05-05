This Rookie QB is a Massive Threat to Sam Hartman's Future With the Commanders

The Washington Commanders weren't expected to make a major shakeup in their quarterback room this offseason.

Washington already has its franchise star in third-year signal-caller Jayden Daniels. However, injuries are a part of the sport, and Daniels was banged up for much of the 2025-26 campaign.

That's why it's so important to have quality depth behind him. The Commanders elected to roll with continuity, bringing back veteran Marcus Mariota to serve as Daniels' primary backup for the third consecutive season.

Behind Daniels and Mariota, an under-the-radar battle for the QB3 job is beginning to emerge as the franchise looks towards an important summer.

Sam Hartman, Athan Kaliakmanis Competing For Commanders' QB3 Job

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (15) during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Washington delivered a surprise with its final selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, nabbing former Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the seventh round. The position wasn't really a need, but the Commanders saw something in Kaliakmanis.

That was ultimately enough for the team to add the 22-year-old into the fold. It creates an interesting competition, as Washington has tabbed Hartman as its practice-squad quarterback since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Hartman has been promoted to the active roster a few times, including for the final two games last season. He's yet to attempt a pass in a regular-season contest.

It's worth noting that Hartman struggled in extended action during the 2025 preseason. Over his three appearances, he has completed 25/46 passes for 207 yards with four interceptions and a fumble. Hartman tossed a pick-six while turning the ball over twice in Washington's 30-3 preseason finale loss to Baltimore.

That means Hartman's spot isn't necessarily secured on the Commanders. Instead, he'll have to prove it during training camp as Kaliakmanis tries to step up as a worthy challenger.

Kaliakmanis began his college career at Minnesota but transferred to Rutgers in 2024. He made major strides with the Scarlet Knights, starting all 25 games and completing 442/763 passes for 5,820 yards with 38 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound quarterback was named a team captain at Rutgers during both of his seasons with the team. He was the first quarterback in program history to throw for 2,500+ yards in back-to-back seasons.

Kaliakmanis brings experience to the table as he started in the third-most games of any quarterback in the 2026 draft class. At the very least, his progression is promising. Kaliakmanis had his most productive campaign as a senior.

It remains to be seen if Kaliakmanis has what it takes to truly push Hartman. Don't rule out the rookie quarterback who arrives in Washington with plenty to prove.

Hartman and Kaliakmanis will likely trade the majority of reps in preseason games when training camp rolls around in a few months.

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