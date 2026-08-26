Commanders News: Final Camp Takeaways, Rookie Power Rankings, and O-Line Moves | Burgundy Roundup

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Commanders' training camp is officially over in Ashburn, Virginia, after Tuesday's short practice session that included a handful of 11-on-11 snaps before Wednesday's joint practice session in Baltimore. While the limited time made Tuesday less valuable for evaluation, it gave me a chance to look back over the 16 camp practices to see what Washington actually learned over the summer. Below are the three lasting takeaways I have from training camp this year.

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NEW: Commanders selling merch with the retired Redskins name and logo — and team says the reason is trademark law.



“We are required to maintain the marks in commercial usage so that marks remain under franchise control.”



But position on returning to old name hasn’t changed. pic.twitter.com/c6ZyGENrbV — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) August 25, 2026

The Commanders are selling a new T-shirt collection honoring three former Redskins players: Art Monk, Darrell Green and Sean Taylor. The t-shirts carry the team's retired name on the back and logo on the front, after the franchise spent years distancing itself from both. The team dropped the old name and logo in 2020 over complaints it was racist.



In a statement to WUSA9, a team spokesperson said the Commanders are required to keep the old trademarks in commercial use in order to keep control of them.



"It's also important that we protect our trademarks," the spokesperson said. "We are required to maintain the marks in commercial usage so that marks remain under franchise control."



If the marks go unused, they can expire and become available for anyone to use — leaving the door open to bootleg reproductions the team could not stop. But the sale is drawing condemnation from a Native American advocacy group headquartered in Maryland.



"The Association on American Indian Affairs condemns the sale of merchandise by the Washington Commanders bearing the former racist team name and Native imagery," the group said in a statement to WUSA9.



The group's statement ended with five words: "We are not your mascot."

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The stadium is still on track to open in 2030, but one of the biggest questions is how Stadium-Armory Metro Station will handle tens of thousands of people arriving and leaving at once.



Metro is expecting as many as 38,000 people could use public transit for a major event at the 65,000-seat stadium.



The problem is that Stadium-Armory Station can currently only handle about 14,000 customers an hour. Metro is proposing a major expansion of the station, including more space at the entrance along with additional stairs, escalators and elevators to move crowds more quickly.

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Washington's 2026 rookie class has now completed an entire training camp, two preseason games, and one joint practice session, giving the Commanders a lot more information than they had when camp opened. The following rankings are based on what each rookie has actually shown this summer, not where they were drafted or expectations for the future. That distinction matters here as an undrafted free agent has already won a starting job, several Day 3 picks have increased their roles, and Washington's first-round draft pick does not sit atop this list.

This late in training camp, Quinn is scrambling to fill in the holes. He repeatedly said he believes the answer is on the roster. But Washington could make a trade at some point to get a more experienced center. After cuts on Sunday, they could also pick up somebody off waivers.



Washington already started the process by signing DJ Humphries on Tuesday, according to NFL Network. He played eight games for the Rams last year and has 101 career starts over eight seasons.

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Washington announced on Tuesday that the club has released offensive tackle Foster Sarell.



Sarell, 27, joined the Commanders in March for his second stint with the club. He previously as with Washington for the offseason program and training camp last year before he did not make the 53-man roster.



Sarell has also spent time with the Ravens, Giants, and Chargers. But he’s only appeared in games with Los Angeles, making 41 appearances with four starts over the last four seasons.

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