Washington Commanders Make Massive First Round Splash In NFL Draft

With the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Sonny Styles, a linebacker out of Ohio State.

Addressing the Linebacker Void

The move signals that general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn had a clear direction to address a key gap on defense. By selecting Styles at No. 7, the Commanders prioritized defense and added a player expected to make an immediate impact.

Washington entered the night with limited draft capital, making this selection even more significant. The Commanders do not have another pick until the third round and are without a second-round selection due to the Laremy Tunsil trade. That reality placed added pressure on the front office to address one of the roster’s most pressing needs early.

Ohio State Buckeyes Sonny Styles (6) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That need was clear at linebacker. The Commanders struggled defensively, finishing last in the NFL in total yards allowed, and with Bobby Wagner a free agent, the position became a priority. Adding Styles gives Washington a chance to stabilize and elevate the unit moving forward.

Performance at Ohio State

At 6’5” and 244 pounds, Styles brings rare physical traits and speed to the defense. He is expected to thrive as a versatile matchup defender in Daronte Jones system and could quickly become a key piece alongside players like Leo Chenal.

During his time at Ohio State, Styles transitioned from safety to a linebacker role and performed at a high level, including a 100-tackle season in 2024.

Strategy for the Remainder of the Draft

Looking ahead, while there are still areas to address, this pick gives the Commanders a foundational piece to build around. With Day 2 off the table, Washington will now turn its attention to Day 3, where it will look to add depth at offensive tackle and wide receiver.

For now, the focus is on their newest addition and what he could mean for the team’s future. It is a bold step forward that should have Commanders fans feeling more confident heading into the summer.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.