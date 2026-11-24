Alex Ovechkin has worn No. 8 in Washington for more than 20 years, but Monday night’s version was a black Commanders jersey with his name across the back. The Capitals captain joined Jayden Daniels on the field at Northwest Stadium, and the two tossed a football during warmups before Washington played Cincinnati.

Ovechkin had worn Daniels’ No. 5 under his suit jacket to a Capitals game in January 2025, the day Washington played Detroit in the NFL playoffs. Three months later, Daniels wore a black Ovechkin jersey to the Capitals’ playoff game against Montreal. He joined Marcus Mariota and Sam Hartman in throwing signed footballs into the crowd, then met Ovechkin after the Capitals won 3-1. Daniels said it was his first hockey game; Ovechkin gave him a signed stick and signed the jersey, too. “A lot of energy. It was dope,” Daniels said of his night.



On ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, Ovechkin told Pat McAfee and Jason Kelce that D.C. is “my second home.” He said he has supported Washington’s football team since coming to the city. Ovechkin led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup in 2018 and became the NHL’s all-time goals leader in 2025. When he began his 22nd season in October, he passed Senators legend Walter Johnson as the longest-tenured athlete in D.C. professional sports. He also announced that this will be his last season in the NHL.



Ovechkin spiked the ceremonial spear before kickoff and told the ESPN hosts he hoped Washington would win. He got his wish, though Daniels and the Commanders made him wait: kicker Drew Stevens hit a 26-yard field goal as time expired to beat Cincinnati 22-20.

Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.