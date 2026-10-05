Commanders QB Marcus Mariota Suffers Second MCL Sprain, Expected to Miss Time

The Washington Commanders' quarterback room took another hit Sunday in London, and this one could make Jayden Daniels' upcoming practice week even more important.



According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Marcus Mariota suffered an MCL sprain during Washington's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It's the second MCL sprain Mariota has dealt with this season after suffering the first during the preseason.

Better view here on Marcus Mariota’s right leg.



Ouch. Ankle pinned by defender and knee bent inwards. Might get X-Rays to rule out fibula injury.

Probably mostly concerned on an MCL injury and/or high ankle.



Good thing Jayden Daniels might play Week 5.. https://t.co/FOMDsXsTdL pic.twitter.com/FM9rhFvLol — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 4, 2026

Mariota left Sunday's game in the first quarter and did not return, forcing rookie Athan Kaliakmanis into action much earlier than anyone expected. The seventh-round pick had some promising moments, including his first NFL touchdown pass, but Washington obviously didn't enter the season expecting him to be one snap away from becoming its starting quarterback.



That leaves Washington with a quarterback situation that could get thin quickly.



The good news is Daniels was already moving toward the next step in his return before the Commanders left London. Quinn said last week that the plan was to get him through a full week of practice once the team returned, and Mariota’s injury only makes that checkpoint more important.



That doesn’t mean Washington should suddenly rush Daniels back because Mariota is hurt. If he’s ready, he’s ready. If he isn’t, Kaliakmanis may be the guy they have to lean on until Mariota can return.



Either way, the Commanders entered this week hoping to get a better answer on Daniels. After losing Mariota too, they may need that answer a little more than they expected.



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