As the Washington Commanders finalized their initial 53-man roster, they placed cornerback Trey Amos and running back Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured list with designations to return. By using both return designations allowed during final roster reductions, Washington has preserved a path back to the active roster for Amos and McNichols this season, but not until after they have missed at least four games. The luxury of doing this is that neither player will count toward the active 53 while they're on the list, giving the Commanders more roster flexibility.



Amos spent most of the offseason working back from a fractured fibula. He then had a bit of soft tissue tenderness at the beginning of camp, followed by injuring his ankle falling to the ground going for a pass when he returned.

From a Commanders perspective, the biggest development today is CB Trey Amos being placed on the Reserve/Injured List.



He's out the first four games on the season. That's a big deal.



Amos participated in only two practices during training camp before getting injured again. pic.twitter.com/tzot1u6jpB — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2026

Jeremy McNichols was well on his way to making a statement for a spot on the 53-man roster when a quadriceps injury cost him several weeks of opportunity. The team's use of the designation on him shows they still value the veteran they've long trusted, despite having Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and Kaytron Allen on the roster.



With Washington using injury designations on Amos and McNichols, they're showing an obvious commitment to keeping both players in their plans once they're healthy. For now, the 53-man roster will have to function without them as they improve and ramp back up, with both becoming eligible to return after they have missed at least four games.

Jeremy McNichols bounces off tackles for the 60-yard TD!



LVvsWAS on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/x8j0UTgN2I — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

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