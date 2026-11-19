Dan Quinn had a few extra days to look at how the Washington Commanders use Antonio Williams. The Giants game gave him a place to start. Williams played 59 of Washington’s 69 offensive snaps, more than any receiver on the team, but was only targeted twice. One of those plays went for a 31-yard touchdown.



Asked Thursday if Williams should get the ball more, Quinn pointed to when those chances come. “Yeah, not only on third downs, but on early downs, too.” He said the break before Monday’s game against Cincinnati gave the staff time to ask, “What unique things does he bring and how do we feature him compared to other players?”

I can’t even lie i need a 10 reception game from Antonio Williams vs the Bengals pic.twitter.com/tw0AfzSwvz — 𝒆𝒍𝒊… (@CMNDERS) November 17, 2026

Williams’s first target against New York came on third-and-one from the Giants’ 31 in the third quarter. Jayden Daniels hit him short to the right, and Williams took it to the house to give Washington a 17–14 lead. His other catch, an 11-yard gain on first-and-10, came after the Giants took the lead back in the fourth. He got one early-down opportunity, and it moved the chains.



I’ve been asking for more of that since the 49ers game. Williams ran 35 routes that night, but all four targets came on third down in the fourth quarter. He caught three, and each moved the chains. Against the Eagles, he had seven targets, five catches for 54 yards and a second-and-10 conversion. David Blough has made room for him on the field. Now the staff has to decide where his touches fit in the call sheet.



Against the Bengals, I want to see Williams involved in the first half and on early downs, before Washington needs him to rescue a drive.



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