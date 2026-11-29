Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill wasn’t flagged when he tackled Commanders receiver Antonio Williams on Monday night. Five days later, the NFL’s Week 11 fine report listed the play as a hip-drop tackle and fined Hill $17,911. The Washington Commanders won the game, but they didn’t get the call when they needed it.

The NFL determined Dax Hill should have been flagged for this hip-drop tackle and fined Hill $17,911 pic.twitter.com/PIurOEJ90F — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 28, 2026

Washington trailed 17-13 with 13:54 left in the fourth quarter. On second-and-10 from the Bengals’ 40, Jayden Daniels found Williams over the middle for 20 yards. Hill brought him down at the 20, and the Commanders lined up there for the next snap. The catch counted. No flag came out.



A hip-drop tackle carries a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down under the NFL’s rulebook. Williams had already moved the chains, so the first down wasn’t what Washington missed. The penalty would have been half the distance from Cincinnati’s 20, putting the Commanders at the 10-yard line.



Cincinnati later jumped offside on third down, giving Washington first-and-goal at the eight. The Commanders still couldn’t get into the end zone, and Drew Stevens’ 25-yard field goal made it 17-16. They got another chance inside the 10, but only after three plays from the spot where Williams was tackled.



Williams finished with nine catches for 122 yards. His last two gained all 64 yards on the drive that set up Stevens’ winning kick. Head coach Dan Quinn had asked for more early-down opportunities for Williams, and that 20-yard catch was one of them. Hill’s fine settles how the league viewed the tackle. Washington needed those yards on Monday.



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