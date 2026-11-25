Dan Quinn backs Stefon Diggs but says Lucas Patrick’s snaps need work after the Bengals win. Plus, rookie nominees and Arizona’s defensive shakeup. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Need to Know

After their huge win on Monday Night Football, the Washington Commanders have two of the four rookie nominees for this week's Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award. Antonio Williams caught nine passes for 122 yards, including two clutch plays in the game's final minute, and Drew Stevens made five field goals, including the walk-off game-winner. The other two nominees are Denver's Jonah Coleman and Kansas City's Emmett Johnson; voting ends Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.



- Monday's win didn't come without some, let's say, rough spots. Center Lucas Patrick played all 68 offensive snaps, but one thing stood out the entire game: when the Commanders were in shotgun, his snaps had Daniels reaching all over the place. After reviewing the game, Quinn said they felt "inconsistent in terms of location and the speed." Which describes it pretty well.

Lucas Patrick with the ephus snap @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/oa6mHumlxt — Sam Schwartzstein (@schwartzsteins) November 24, 2026

- Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was asked Tuesday about the viral clip of Stefon Diggs shouting for the ball on Washington’s sideline. His response: "I love his fire. I do. I love what he brings, there's a lot that comes good with it where it can sound like it's mad, but it's like, some energy that comes behind it," Quinn said. "So, I love the competitor. If something didn't feel right, I would certainly step in and address it. But that's not been the case with me."



- Apparently, Jayden Daniels injured his non-throwing hand in Monday's 22-20 win over the Bengals. Quinn said Tuesday that Daniels' hand was: "Not lingering, but he definitely did get banged up on the non-throwing side. Just got hit on the scramble that went out of bounds to our offensive right, but it wasn't anything that limited him."



- With Amik Robertson sidelined Monday, Rasul Douglas and Trey Amos each played all 58 defensive snaps; Fabian Moreau played 10 and Mike Sainristil four. In other news, the Chicago Bears claimed Isaac Yiadom off waivers from Washington on Tuesday after the Commanders released him when activating running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt before the Bengals game.



- Some running back snap counts: Bill played 28 offensive snaps in his return, Austin Ekeler added 24, and Rachaad White 15. Quinn said, "We felt we wanted to see if we could get some push inside. In our last game, some of the outside zones just didn't feel as productive as we were hoping they would be. And in this game, we thought the best format for us would get more downhill, and I thought we got more push on those. We had Bill back in, but it was the same true with [RB Austin] Ek [Ekeler] or otherwise. But yeah, we did have more inside and some pullers that went with it as well."



- With the pressure on them to produce, the defensive front put in the work despite Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw now being on injured reserve. Tim Settle Jr. had 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in 23 defensive snaps. Shy Tuttle played 22 snaps and Jer’Zhan "Johnny" Newton 20.



Quinn explained the rotation: "What I've seen, and it was good to see Tim make a play honestly on the first sack of the game. So, I thought I just kinda see him on the improving side. His movements, his mobility, I think coming off the injury, it took time for him to get those movements back. I've always been impressed by Shy, how square he can play. It won't go into the stat sheet much, but the third-down stop that he got underneath before [LB] Frankie [Luvu] got the fourth-down stop was a significant play. [S] Nick Cross ended up hitting the receiver that came into the C-gap on an inside-style run, but Shy had very good leverage inside."



"He does a lot on and off the field. He's somebody that's got some leadership to him that the guys follow. So, I've been pleased with what I've seen with him, [DT Jer’Zhan] Newton, Settle, and then [DE Charles] Omenihu on some of the passing downs, playing on the inside. But those are big shoes for those guys to fill. And so, I don't think it was one player but a nice combination of them."



- Washington released running back Craig Reynolds from the practice squad Tuesday. While there is no evidence beyond his scheduled meeting with the team on Wednesday, my hunch is that the team opened that practice-squad spot for the recently released Brandon Aiyuk. We'll likely find out more on Wednesday.



- The Commanders' next opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, fired their defensive coordinator, Nick Rallis, Monday after the team lost 34-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Teryl Austin has taken over as the Cardinals' interim defensive coordinator. Arizona has allowed at least 30 points in eight of 11 games and ranks 31st at 29.4 points allowed per game.



- Speaking about the Cardinals, we still do not know who their quarterback will be Sunday. Rookie Carson Beck missed the Chiefs game with back spasms. Josh Johnson, the veteran journeyman who played for Washington last season, started for Arizona and completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur said of Beck’s condition, "There is no magic pill." Without doubt, the Cardinals' best weapon is tight end Trey McBride, who drew 14 targets against the Chiefs and hauled in nine for 54 yards. Sunday could be a long day if Washington can't find a way to contain McBride.



- This looks to be a pivotal week in the NFC East as Dallas hosts Philadelphia on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. ET. Washington, now 4-5-1, will travel to play at Arizona on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET; New York still leads the division at 6-3-1 and will travel to Indianapolis on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Commanders News Articles & Film

Aiyuk last played an NFL game on Oct. 20, 2024, when he tore the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee. Rosenhaus has said Aiyuk passed a physical in San Francisco and has been running routes on his own. That’s encouraging. ESPN reports Aiyuk is expected to work out during Wednesday’s visit. Washington will get its own look at his movement and conditioning after more than two years away from NFL games. His last full season was 2023, when he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

Two things on Jayden's 47-yard run after halftime



1. Brandon Coleman puts his defender on his ass



2. Jayden couldn't go right at the end because the trailing defensive back was right there if he had pic.twitter.com/95XwJZQwcA — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) November 24, 2026

Ovechkin had worn Daniels’ No. 5 under his suit jacket to a Capitals game in January 2025, the day Washington played Detroit in the NFL playoffs. Three months later, Daniels wore a black Ovechkin jersey to the Capitals’ playoff game against Montreal. He joined Marcus Mariota and Sam Hartman in throwing signed footballs into the crowd, then met Ovechkin after the Capitals won 3-1. Daniels said it was his first hockey game; Ovechkin gave him a signed stick and signed the jersey, too. “A lot of energy. It was dope,” Daniels said of his night.

A clear hip-drop tackle goes uncalled. pic.twitter.com/p1CqAQhbI6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2026

The Washington Commanders did not hit the ground running on offense Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, the team stumbled, gaining only 27 yards on 15 plays across their first four possessions, all of which ended with Tress Way working his magic. After that, Washington scored on their next six possessions: one touchdown and five field goals. NFL Network said the Commanders are the first team in 45 seasons to finish a game with six straight scoring drives of at least 50 yards. That said, the real question here is: how did that much sustained offense still leave Washington behind in the final minute?

The Washington Commanders' Week 11 result served as the team's most cathartic moment of the season, bar none. In fact, you'd have to go back a couple of years to their iconic 2024 campaign to locate a moment that meant as much for their tired fan base as this 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals did, especially after the number of instances in which loyal viewers' hopes had been dashed in identical contexts.

52 players remain in the running for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027. Next up: the Selection Committee trims the list to 25 nominees. https://t.co/sJlWFk2mdC pic.twitter.com/IqvUhT5SYD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2026

MVP frontrunner Joe Burrow came to the nation’s capital looking to extend the Bengals’ five-game winning streak. Instead, it was Jayden Daniels, Antonio Williams and Drew Stevens who stole the show!

Podcasts

Commanders Get Huge Comeback Win vs. Bengals | John Keim Report LIVESTREAM

Season-Changing Win - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin and Thom today with a lot more on the Commanders 22-20 win last night over the Bengals. If the win over the Giants was season-saving, could the win over Cincinnati be season-changing? The boys talked about what the win did for Washington in the moment and future while debating the Dan Quinn decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a 4th and 1 with just over two minutes to go. Brandon Aiyuk, the Wizards, and more on the show as well.

Commanders Stun Bengals & Primetime Lights Not Too Bright For Antonio Williams 😎 | Get Loud | NFL

Interviews

HC Dan Quinn Speaks To The Media On Victory Tuesday | Washington Commanders

Andrew Wylie (@RealAndrewWylie) takes his football card collection seriously.



The Commanders OL gave me a tour of his locker, featuring everything from Nick Allegretti to a $150 one-of-one Sam Hartman-Joe Montana card.



The Bachelor didn't realize how much real estate he had on… pic.twitter.com/2VYx678pF5 — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 24, 2026

#Commanders RB Austin Ekler tore his Achilles last year and alot of folks thought he would retire, instead, he's back for another ride with DC 🔥🔥@westwood1sports pic.twitter.com/iVO9l1VaWl — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) November 24, 2026

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu after Monday night's win over the Bengals:



"I don't think we was able to put four quarters together, but guys just finding a way... It was going to be that back and forth kind of game." pic.twitter.com/pbCPZpsdUg — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) November 24, 2026

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