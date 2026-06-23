Commanders Rookie Antonio Williams Has One Clear Path to Earning Jayden Daniels’ Trust

Antonio Williams is in a position where he does not have to become the Washington Commanders' most explosive receiver by Week 1. He just needs to find out how to become one that quarterback Jayden Daniels can trust.



That is always the hardest thing for rookie receivers entering training camp. Raw talent gets noticed in the spring, when smooth routes and flashes in practice create excitement, not only in the building but also within the fanbase. That said, once camp opens and the offense begins to shift towards the version that Washington intends to use on Sundays, the standard will change.



The roles the offense offers will be earned through reliability, which matters even more when a new offensive system is being installed. Factors such as timing, spacing, and communication will define how the Commanders can grow their roster around Daniels. Washington does not simply need receivers who can win routes. They need guys who can be where the quarterback expects them to be, when he expects them to be there.



Essentially, that is where Williams' summer should get pretty interesting.

Antonio Williams Has to Turn Talent Into Trust

JD5 —-> AW14



Love that Jayden stepped up to take this rep so he could work with Antonio pic.twitter.com/wz0O3Ry1G0 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 17, 2026

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave us a window into what Daniels brings to the current offense when he spoke about Daniels' elite ability to process information and help his fellow teammates before the snap.



Quinn went on to say that Daniels' leadership can be as simple as reminding a teammate about a split or an alert after the huddle breaks. “Giving them information before the snap, that doesn’t show up on a stat sheet, but it does multiply,” Quinn said.



Williams should look to find those moments and build on them. He does not have to be perfect in July, as no rookie is. But he does have to make it a point to prove to Daniels and the coaching staff that he represents everything that makes a receiver trustworthy. That includes more than just having sure hands and ball security; it also means lining up correctly, understanding all the route adjustments, getting on the same page on timing, and overall giving the quarterback a consistent target every snap, even the ones where everything shifts at the line of scrimmage.

The dividing line between a talented rookie and a trusted rookie can be thin, but that small divide is important in that one makes a few plays, while the other earns more chances to make them as he goes. Training camp will be a time for Williams not only to show what he can do with the ball in his hands, but also to determine whether he can be counted on when the ball is supposed to come his way.



To be clear, the Commanders are not looking for Williams to be the best receiver on the roster behind Terry McLaurin immediately. What they do need is for him to fit the operation that Daniels is trying to lead.



That is how a rookie receiver earns trust, and for Williams, that may be his fastest path to claiming a real role with the burgundy and gold.



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