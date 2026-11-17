Joe Burrow beat Pittsburgh’s blitz, but its smaller rush didn't stop the touchdowns. Washington has a difficult choice against the Bengals on Monday. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Monday night, the Washington Commanders will play host to a Cincinnati Bengals team that took the Pittsburgh Steelers behind the woodshed with a 38-18 divisional win in Week 10. On Monday, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher laid down the gauntlet for opponents sending extra rushers: "Every time they blitz us, it is a big play opportunity for us," Pitcher said. "That's how we have to look at it." The quote was meant overall, but given the Commanders' blitzing percentage (35.7% according to Pro Football Reference), defensive coordinator Daronte Jones should feel called out.



According to Next Gen Stats, Joe Burrow completed all 12 attempts for 186 yards against Pittsburgh's blitz. The Steelers sacked him once but hit him three times. Next Gen Stats measured pressure on only 17.4% of his dropbacks, even though his average time to throw was 2.96 seconds. Running back Chase Brown put in the extra work and picked up early blitzes, an important part of why sending another defender did not necessarily produce a free rusher. Burrow acknowledged that Brown was a major factor in the process: "Chase's ability to do that has really opened up some things for us on third down."



Burrow threw four touchdown passes against the Steelers; all of them came against four or fewer rushers. Three touchdowns came on plays when Burrow held the ball for at least four seconds, including two over six seconds. Cincinnati scored touchdowns on five of its six red-zone trips. That’s the other half of Washington’s problem. Sending extra rushers can give Burrow room to throw, but Pittsburgh’s smaller rush gave him time to wait for someone to get open.



Washington has found pressure both ways. Against the Eagles, it recorded four sacks while rushing four or fewer. The extra rushers still did work: Washington generated 10 pressures on 12 blitzes against Philadelphia, although only one of those plays ended in a sack. Against the Giants, Nick Cross blitzed eight times and generated five pressures. Those games show Jones has options, but neither tells him what will work against Burrow and Cincinnati’s protection. Quinn said Monday that defending Burrow requires precise leverage and positioning. Can Washington reach Burrow quickly enough when it sends extra rushers, and make him move or throw sooner when it doesn’t?

Joe Burrow ties Peyton Manning's NFL record with 4 or more touchdowns in FIVE consecutive games.



35/44, 409 PASS YDS, 4 TD, 0 INT vs Steelers.



Manning won MVP during his historic run in 2004. Could Burrow do the same this season? https://t.co/PZpIcXnnSu pic.twitter.com/zfESLqIRKs — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 16, 2026

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