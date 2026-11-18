Each week during the regular season, we'll look at what the national media is saying about the Washington Commanders via various publications' NFL Power Polls. With it being Week 11, the chances of winning the division or making the playoffs are starting to look thin.



The Washington Commanders have spent much of this season finding ways to make life difficult for themselves. Thursday night against the New York Giants, they nearly did it again. But this time, Jayden Daniels found Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds remaining, and Washington escaped New York with a 24-21 win.



Apparently, that was enough to change a few opinions. All nine national publications we track each week moved the Commanders up in their latest power rankings, including one writer who made a rather dramatic adjustment.



* Side note: Many have asked whether these polls are helpful, which is a fair question. One way to look at them is as a way to broaden your perspective on what others believe. Not to mention, sometimes it's fun to see the national media guys bump around in the dark, chasing their tails, clueless.

Commanders Power Rankings

Note: The table above links each poll to the corresponding publication name.



Remember last week when six of the nine publications were questioning Dan Quinn's job security? Well, what a difference one win makes. Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk suggested Washington could part ways with Quinn during the mini-bye. Now he's talking about the Commanders possibly winning the NFC East. That's quite a turnaround in seven days, although with the way this division has played, I suppose nothing should surprise us anymore.



Then there's Conor Orr at Sports Illustrated, who moved Washington from No. 28 all the way to No. 16. Twelve spots! Orr still isn't convinced Quinn can save his job, but he sees more talent on this roster than the team's record suggests. It's an interesting position considering how critical he was of Washington just a week ago. The Commanders certainly haven't erased all their problems with one win, but at least the national conversation has shifted away from how bad things have become.



Last week’s Power Ranking Index: No. 25

HIGHEST Ranking: No. 16

LOWEST Ranking: No. 23

Last week’s result: Beat the New York Giants 24-21

This week: vs Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football



ESPN had this to say (21st):



The seventh pick in April's draft has made an instant impact with his speed and smarts. Styles leads Washington with 80 tackles -- nobody else has more than 55. He has recorded one sack, forced a fumble, and intercepted a pass. His speed has helped stop big plays, and his pre-snap diagnosis even led to a crucial tackle for a loss in Week 10. Styles is still learning and has certainly made mistakes, but he has provided Washington a defensive player to build around. -- John Keim

CBS Sports had this to say (23rd)



They aren't dead yet. Winning late against the Giants keeps them in the division race. But it's still a long shot. — Pete Prisco



NFL.com had this to say (20th)



Washington enjoyed some vengeance Thursday night by finishing off a comeback win over the Giants, a team the Commanders should have defeated in their first meeting if not for their own disorganization. This is a minor victory in a season in which they’re still alive by virtue of existing in a terrible division, but it’s also a year when firings seem to be following them like a shadow. — Nick Shook

Fox Sports had this to say (22nd):



Jayden Daniels still has it. It’s unfortunate for the Commanders that nobody else on the team does, but Daniels did enough on Thursday night to save their season with a come-from-behind win over the Giants. He was mostly a one-man show, and that’s the way it’s going to have to be. The only reason this team has any life at all is that nobody seems capable of running away in a weak division. The Commanders are two games back, but they hold the tiebreaker over the Giants. They’ve got a tough home test versus Cincinnati on Sunday, but after that, they take trips to Arizona and Tennessee, giving them a great chance to stay afloat into December, especially if the Giants struggle. — Ralph Vacchiano



Sports Illustrated had this to say (16th):



I don’t know what to do with any of these teams. I think that Washington has a higher ceiling than a majority of the NFC South, hence its positioning here. The same goes for the quarterback. I’m not sure there’s a run that Dan Quinn can put together to save his gig but compared to the rest of the NFL, this collection of players is not that god-awful. — Conor Orr

Yahoo Sports had this to say (20th):



Linebacker Sonny Styles is going to make a case for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Against the Giants, the seventh overall pick of the draft had 13 tackles. His biggest tackle came on a third-and-3 right after the two-minute warning when he shot through for a tackle for loss on a J.J. McCarthy designed quarterback run. Styles read that play because the Giants had run it in Week 5, which is high-level awareness from a rookie. — Frank Schwab



Pro Football Talk had this to say (21st)



When the dust settles on the season, they could be the NFC East champions. — Mike Florio



The Athletic had this to say (22nd)



There aren’t a lot of good options for this category in Washington, which helps explain why this season has been so bad, but Oweh has been a positive addition. The sixth-year edge rusher got his fifth sack of the season on Thursday night and is on pace to match his best season since 2024, when he had 10 for the Ravens. — Chad Graff and Josh Kendall



Walter Football had this to say (16th)



The Redskins are +410 to win the division on FanDuel. That doesn't seem like a bad bet, considering that Washington is the most balanced team in the division. The Redskins have a better quarterback than the Giants do and a better defense than the Cowboys. They're not great anywhere, but they're at least not incompetent on either side of the ball.

Put all nine together, and the Commanders land at an average ranking of No. 20.1, a sizable improvement from last week's 25.0.



Washington is still 3-5-1, and there are plenty of problems left to fix. Monday night's game against Cincinnati should give us a better idea of whether Thursday's win was the start of something or just another brief moment of optimism in a frustrating season.



We'll revisit these each week and see where the national pulse moves next.



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