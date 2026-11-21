The Washington Commanders released their final Week 11 injury report on Saturday afternoon. The biggest news is that Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt (groin), Lucas Patrick (concussion), Amik Robertson (ankle), and Rachaad White (heel) are all questionable. Three pieces of vital information are still to be determined, as Robertson was injured on the final sequence Friday, didn't practice Saturday, and while the team did not rule him out, they're going to wait to decide. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn named Lucas Patrick the starter for Monday's game despite his game designation, and Rachaad White's heel is something to watch.



Bill was a full participant in practice all three days this week, but remains on injured reserve, meaning the team will have to activate him before Monday's game. Quinn didn't leave much to the imagination: "He had a really good week, so we’ll finish up the last part of the process tonight and tomorrow," Quinn said Saturday.



Running back Rachaad White was added to the report Friday, and then didn't practice at all Saturday with an injured heel that Quinn believes White can still play through, and he held him out of practice to relieve soreness. Austin Ekeler stands to get a boost in carries if White can't play.



Lucas Patrick cleared concussion protocol and fully practiced all three days, but still has a game designation of questionable despite Quinn saying he'll be the starting center on Monday, which is a bit of double talk. Oddly enough, Nick Allegretti was also in practice all week and has no game designation after his best professional game at center last weekend.



If Robertson can’t play, Quinn said Washington would use a combination of Rasul Douglas, Mike Sainristil and Fabian Moreau, with Sainristil and Moreau among the options inside. He did not name one player to take Robertson’s place against Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s receivers.



Treylon Burks returned to full practice Saturday after missing Friday with his foot injury. He has no game designation. Quan Martin (shoulder) also finished the week as a full participant after two limited days. Jayden Daniels (left elbow), John Bates (shoulder), Chig Okonkwo (back), Tyler Owens (ankle), Andrew Wylie (hip), Colson Yankoff (knee), Allegretti (chest), and Deatrich Wise Jr. (rest) also have no game designation.

Commanders’ Final Injury Report

Player Injury THU FRI SAT GAME AMIK ROBERTSON ANKLE -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE QUAN MARTIN SHOULDER LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- RACHAAD WHITE HEEL -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE NICK ALLEGRETTI CHEST FULL FULL FULL -- DEATRICH WISE NIR (REST) -- -- LIMITED -- JOHN BATES SHOULDER FULL FULL FULL -- TREYLON BURKS FOOT FULL DNP FULL -- JACORY CROSKEY-MERRITT GROIN FULL FULL FULL QUESTIONABLE JAYDEN DANIELS LEFT ELBOW FULL FULL FULL -- CHIG OKONKWO BACK FULL FULL FULL -- TYLER OWENS ANKLE FULL FULL FULL -- LUCAS PATRICK CONCUSSION FULL FULL FULL QUESTIONABLE ANDREW WYLIE HIP FULL FULL FULL -- COLSON YANKOFF KNEE FULL FULL FULL --

* The table above has a slider at the bottom that will allow you to slide it right to see the last sections of the report.

Bengals Final Injury Report - Week 11

Cincinnati ruled out starting right guard Dalton Risner (knees), while left guard Dylan Fairchild (oblique) is questionable. The Bengals also placed linebacker Oren Burks (groin) on injured reserve Saturday. Dax Hill (illness), Kyle Dugger (quad), Swayze Bozeman (forearm) and Brian Parker II (knee) are questionable; Jalen Davis (hamstring) and Andrei Iosivas (thumb) are doubtful. Bozeman, Parker, Davis and Iosivas remain on injured reserve and would need to be activated before they can play.

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