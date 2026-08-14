Commanders Still Searching for Starting Center as Preseason Opener Arrives

The Washington Commanders are a team entering preseason without a clear answer at center. You can frame it any way you want to, but at the end of the day, it will always be a problem. Nick Allegretti’s calf injury removed the early favorite from the competition; what initially looked like temporary replacement work has now become a much broader evaluation. Julian Good-Jones handled the primary duties in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, but did very little to give any impression that Washington had found its answer.



Against Miami, Good-Jones had some difficult reps against the Dolphins’ defensive tackles and was driven backward on multiple occasions. The line did better overall in team periods, but one major takeaway was that the interior line was not up to snuff on some rushing plays. Something to pay attention to. Essentially, Wednesday did nothing to advance the competition or build confidence, though without being in the huddle, it is hard to gauge whether Wednesday's issues were isolated to scheme problems or personnel.

The Contenders: Brunskill and Hill Add Veteran Experience

Good-Jones and Matt Gulbin initially absorbed the opportunities created by Allegretti's injury before Washington subsequently added Trey Hill and veteran Daniel Brunskill. Brunskill has appeared in 108 NFL games and adds 71 career starts to a group that otherwise lacks significant starting experience behind Allegretti. Seeing Good-Jones still handling the lion's share of the snaps tells me that Brunskill hasn't displaced him yet, but it is nice to have that experience in the room when needed now.



With Allegretti being out, several of the team's center options will be on display against the Dolphins. The most useful detail the staff can get from that game-time situation is how well each option communicates with his fellow linemen and the quarterback.



Washington hopes to have Allegretti back by Sunday, which will change the situation yet again. That said, Good-Jones, Brunskill, Gulbin and Hill are competing not only for the immediate starting assignment but for Washington’s depth hierarchy behind Allegretti. For Good-Jones, this is his opportunity to have a major role with the team. The Commanders expect Allegretti back soon, but his return won't necessarily end the competition. First, the preseason opener will give Washington its best evidence yet about which of its other centers can be trusted if called upon.

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