Nick Allegretti, Treylon Burks Injuries Create Opportunity at Commanders Camp

Dan Quinn addressed reporters this morning, before Day 2 of Washington Commanders Training Camp, with the news that the team does not expect Nick Allegretti's calf injury or Treylon Burks' foot soreness to turn into long-term issues. That said, injuries that keep you off the field, no matter the severity, are the last thing a player locked into a position battle wants to see. What matters today is who gets those additional opportunities while Allegretti and Burks are limited.



Allegretti came into camp this year with the inside track at center, but he knew the position was not going to be gift-wrapped for him. Any time spent on the sidelines gives rookie Matt Gulbin and veteran Julian Good-Jones more chances to work with Jayden Daniels and the first team. The reps at starting center are especially valuable because of the communication, protection calls, and continuity required with the quarterback. While Allegretti likely will not lose his starting job in the process, the extra padding the inside track brought him is now thinner.

The group of centers warming up the quarterbacks snapping:



Julian Good Jones —> JD5

Matt Gulbin —-> Mariota

Tyler Cooper —-> Kaliakmanis

Timothy McKay —-> Hartman pic.twitter.com/mlg4cxLsFb — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 30, 2026

Good Jones snapping to Jayden https://t.co/q66RCIW0oi — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 30, 2026

Treylon Burks Cannot Afford to Lose Early Momentum

Treylon Burks is a player in search of a season without setbacks, so his situation is naturally different. Burks has done well over the offseason program and was starting to create some positive momentum in the Commanders receiver battle behind Terry McLaurin yesterday. Any missed time gives Luke McCaffrey, Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown, and Antonio Williams their shot to get past him in the pecking order. Since Burks is competing for a role that he did not own coming into camp, even the slightest interruption will hurt him more than it would a locked-in starter.

While neither injury is something to freak out over, both injuries affect unsettled roster battles. The next few practices will reveal who benefits the most from extra time on the field. The real story here is not about how long these two guys will miss, but whether anyone is ready to step up and change the conversation before they return.

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