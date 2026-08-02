Why the Commanders Turned to Trey Hill With Nick Allegretti Sidelined
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After working out several players Saturday afternoon (list below), the Washington Commanders have signed center Trey Hill.
Hill was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 25 games, starting three, at center for the Bengals. After being released by Cincy in January 2025, Hill signed a futures contract with the Green Bay Packers, but was released during final roster cuts in August. The 26-year-old spent last season on the practice squad in Chicago before being signed to a futures contract in January by Tennessee; he was then released in June.
Washington will be Hill's fifth professional stop. The Commanders are hoping he can provide some depth while projected starting center Nick Allegretti is out with a calf strain. The team already has rookie Matt Gulbin and guard Julian Good-Jones, who can both play center but have no NFL regular-season experience at the position. Hill is walking into a golden opportunity if he can plug and play into new offensive coordinator David Blough's system.
In the corresponding roster move, the Commanders released cornerback Tre Hawkins.
Hill will join the team on Monday, just in time for the Commanders' first padded practice at training camp this year.
Players Who Worked Out For the Commanders Saturday
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone