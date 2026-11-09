Hughes’ View: The Commanders’ Center Gamble Left Jayden Daniels Exposed

The Washington Commanders have hit that point in the season where, at 2-5-1, it's over unless they start winning, and the Giants and Cowboys have a massive fallout. Which could happen, but shouldn't be depended on under normal circumstances.



For Washington, they have to ask themselves, how did they get here? Their latest issue on the offensive line stems from the center position: this past weekend, when their starter Lucas Patrick went down with a concussion, they turned to rookie Matt Gulbin. It's ironic because Adam Peters and Dan Quinn spent the offseason trying to convince everyone that Nick Allegretti was that guy and would be the center for 2026. Allegretti has played two snaps since his last start, which came at right guard against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. In other words, he's still the same journeyman offensive lineman who came here years ago looking for a chance to start, but better suited as a backup. They tried to sell the fanbase a pumpkin, hoping Cinderella logic would kick in and he'd turn into something more than a dried-up gourd that rots on a warm fall night.

The Gamble Began When Washington Cut Tyler Biadasz

To understand this mistake in motion, you first have to remember that the team's center in 2025, Tyler Biadasz, was abruptly released before free agency, not long before the team struck out on free agent Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders. That led the team to Allegretti as the answer, even though he played only 78 NFL snaps at center before 2025 and then started the final two games that season.



No reason has ever been given for Biadasz being cut, and Peters dodged rehashing any of it in all of his offseason pressers, but Peters' plan beyond Linderbaum was clearly flawed. After roster cuts, Peters said, "And that's where we went into this offseason feeling that Nick could be our starter, and still do feel that way." Drafting Gulbin in the sixth round may prove to be a great move in the future, but what about protecting your franchise quarterback now?



The problem looked at least temporarily fixed when Lucas Patrick stepped into the role against Seattle. Washington had signed Patrick just 11 days before that start. In that game, right guard Sam Cosmi couldn't go, so it made sense to slide Allegretti over. The next week in London, Patrick stayed at center, and Gulbin slid over to right guard. That signaled Patrick had already taken over for the offseason starter, though Quinn initially called the change temporary before naming Patrick the starter the following Friday.

Why Matt Gulbin Played Over Nick Allegretti

When asked about the situation Sunday after the game, Quinn said the staff has been working Allegretti more at guard now: "In that moment, I would have felt comfortable with Nick as well, but I thought, let’s give the guy who’s got the most reps." Quinn also confirmed Allegretti was healthy. It makes sense that the coach would turn to the player who has practiced the most in the role; the problem is he said this in the preseason: "Nick is one of our smartest players, so that's a position that you rely on." Relied on so much that when the team looks for a replacement weeks later in crunch time with the season on the line, they turn to the sixth-round prospect with very little experience. Gulbin gave up a 12-yard sack to Myles Garrett on third-and-5 at the Rams’ 38, leaving Washington facing fourth-and-17, but who could be mad at a rookie who should have been given more help on that play? The Commanders' protection plan failed when it mattered most Sunday; that's not to say there wasn't effort; it is to say the coaches didn't do their jobs.

Myles Garrett showed Rams fans what they traded for, dominating in his return from injury.



3 SACK, 1 FF vs Commanders.



With Garrett back, could the 5-4 Rams make a serious run at winning the NFC? https://t.co/6sIEtDYadN pic.twitter.com/9E0DPtT6qM — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 8, 2026

Thursday night in New York will tell us whether anybody learned from this. Patrick is in concussion protocol, and Quinn has three days to decide who gets the next snap and what kind of help he’ll have. The Giants are leading the division. They won’t wait while Washington figures it out on the fly. If the rush gets home again because the staff leaves its center on an island, Daniels will be the one paying for decisions he didn’t make. Nine games left sounds hopeful until your quarterback spends the first of them running from the same problem you promised was solved.



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