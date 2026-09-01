Adam Peters Doubles Down on Washington's Plan at Center After Roster Cuts — Commanders Daily

Despite missing most of training camp with a calf injury, Nick Allegretti remains the Commanders' starting center. Here is why Adam Peters remains confident. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

With Nick Allegretti missing most of the summer with a calf injury, the center position was easily one of the Washington Commanders' biggest unresolved questions throughout training camp. While the team evaluated several options, after final roster cuts, the center position remains the same: Allegretti is back at practice as the team’s preferred option, rookie Matt Gulbin is on the 53-man roster, and Julian Good-Jones is back on the practice squad. During his co-press conference with head coach Dan Quinn, Adam Peters doubled down on his confidence in Allegretti.



The team abruptly released former center Tyler Biadasz before free agency, who then signed a new deal with the Los Angeles Chargers a few days later. When The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala asked Peters about the offseason decision-making at center, he wasn't interested in rehashing the team’s pursuit of other options: "Yeah, I mean, that's something we've already covered a little bit, I think, Nikki, in terms of I don't want to go back and talk about Tyler and all that. But certainly we feel very confident in Nick, and we have," Peters said. "And that's where we went into this offseason feeling that Nick could be our starter, and still do feel that way. And who we went for and who we did or didn't get, I don't think we want to get into rewriting history, talking about six months ago. But those are the guys that we're really excited to see go play here in a couple Sundays."



While Washington's confidence in Allegretti hasn't changed, his lack of training camp work still leaves a legitimate question about how quickly the group can come together. Quinn also chimed in, saying Washington is still working through the center position while welcoming Allegretti back to practice. Peters added that Allegretti doesn't need a large volume of reps from a mental standpoint. He also praised Gulbin's development, while Quinn specifically praised the rookie's strength, football intelligence, and ability to avoid repeating mistakes.



Ultimately, this summer now seems more about determining Washington's contingency plans rather than finding a suitable replacement center. While the front office owning the plan at center is great optics, Allegretti still needs to hold up his part of the plan physically.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.