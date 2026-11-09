Everything Dan Quinn Said After Commanders’ Loss to Rams

The Washington Commanders had two plays from the Rams’ 31 to get into the end zone Sunday. Jayden Daniels threw an incomplete pass to Stefon Diggs with eight seconds left, then went underneath to Chig Okonkwo with three seconds to play. Los Angeles recovered a fumble to seal a 20-13 win.



Dan Quinn said Washington checked down to the short throw when the Rams showed pressure. He wanted better execution on the play. Washington fell to 2-5-1 and has a Thursday night rematch against the division-leading New York Giants in Week 10.

Dan Quinn Press Conference 11-8-2026

Opening statement



“All right, let’s get rolling. Frustrating game, and once again, we have not nailed our complementary football, and I’ll keep saying it until we do. We’re halfway through the season, and that all has to click. After stops, don’t think we capitalized. We had two takeaways. I think we only got three points out of it. We had some opportunities for fourth-down stops defensively, to get those stops, to get it flipped the other way. So, all that said, it’s a short week against our division leader on the road, and we got to go and we have to play all three phases together. Seen too much of it where it’s part of it, not the whole thing. And so that’s what we’re going to continue to just practice, and that has to get right. It just has to. Too far along to not have it all working together. All right, let’s get rolling.”



The offense got off to a pretty good start but seemed to fall flat. What was missing?



“Yeah, I did like the way that we started, too, Nikki. I felt that way. To see us have some runs, have action to go, and I didn’t feel like we were able to sustain that. To get ahead and then here’s a chance even to get a takeaway and go further. But my biggest examples, even the complementary, we had a chance to be on our two-minute to go. We got a takeaway. I think it was maybe a fumble recovery, and then we turned it over again. They get a field goal. Looking back to it, I’ll give them credit, too. I want to watch the tape from a front standpoint, but I liked how we started. But just to not see that sustained, Nikki, that’s the thing that’s especially frustrating.”



What went into your decision to challenge the third-quarter play involving Amik Robertson where the ruling was upheld?



"Yeah. Um think just they said the second the first catch was the bobble that we're saying and then the second step maybe was then was established. So we're thinking all right the first one the second one was you know like showing completion of the catch and so after review they thought maybe it was bobbled on the first step. So then that didn't make it into the second step meaning that became the first."



"But I think on those ones sometimes like you have to take a shot too. You know when it's a one that you think is reasonable to go when it's clear and obvious many times that gets replay assisted but in that moment I felt like this was one if it's close roll the dice. If didn't think it was possible, I wouldn't have done it if there was no shot at it."



On the final play, what went into the decision to go with the lateral play instead of taking a shot directly at the end zone?



“Yeah. So, there’s two plays that you come in. And so, on the first one, you’re taking a shot to the end zone, just like you described. And sometimes to check for that against a team that does what we call a zero blitz or a max blitz, you want to, ‘OK, here’s the other play where you can’t block them all up.’”



Quinn said the Rams did a good job disguising their look and showing the pressure that prompted Washington to go to its second call.



“So we got to the second play of what would have been, like, everybody blitzing, check it down and move forward from there. So with eight seconds left, you want two chances at something. And so to not have those, didn’t love our execution at our end.”



Lucas Patrick and Amik Robertson went down during the game. Do you have an update on either of them?



“The only one I do have is that, with Lucas not coming back, he’s in the concussion protocol. But I’ll give you some updates tomorrow whenever we talk next regarding anyone else. That’s the only one that the medical team hit me on prior to tonight.”



A couple of players said they knew what the Rams were going to do on offense, with the inside runs and getting the ball to Puka Nacua. Why was that so hard to stop?



“Yeah, yeah, for sure. And I give him credit, too. So the inside style of runs, I guess that’s what they’ve been demonstrating. And I knew that was going to be one of the strengths of their team. I thought both the backs had showed good production doing that. With Nacua, I knew there had also been some on the screen side of things. So it’s not all dropbacks to go. And I think that’s part of what makes him unique is his catch-and-run ability, where it’s not just downfield throws. So on those, you have to be able to roll up and tackle well, John, too. He may get X number of catches for not too far down the field, but knowing that, ‘Hey, man, you got to go get your tackle.’ So having too many yards, that was big for me.”

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are still nine games left. Do you feel like you’re running out of time to turn this around?



“Yeah, I think it speaks to the importance of a division leader right away. And so it’s a difficult locker room. We got to turn the page quickly to get to that because we talked earlier, ‘OK, this is where we are,’ but we also know, ‘Man, we have to play at our best.’”



How difficult was that spot for Matt Gulbin to come into? How well has he practiced to earn the backup spot, and is Nick Allegretti still an option at center?



“In that moment, I would have felt comfortable with Nick as well, but I thought, let’s give the guy who’s got the most reps. That was the decision behind it. It’s difficult, but … this is part of the gig.”



Brandon Coleman had a couple of penalties again. In the middle of a game, how do you decide when to put somebody else in if a player is struggling?



“Yes. And I want to go back to look. We’ve put a lot of work … what could change to get some of these false starts off. So to have still two remain. I think Sam’s might have been a holding, right, on that one that was prior to the turnover. We’ve made adjustments on how many cadences, what types and that. So I just want to see if it’s a product of too much anticipation against a good rusher. And that’s different to me than a lack of focus. That makes sense, Dave. I’ll give you a better answer once I have a chance to look at him.”



Just to be clear on Allegretti, he’s healthy?



“Yes. Yeah, yeah. We’ve just been working him more at guard and Matt at center. And, you know, if we have to change, we’ll see what next week looks like as well.”



Going back to the last two plays, you mentioned you didn’t like the execution. Was the final play called that way, or was it a check Jayden Daniels made based on what he saw?



“Yeah, it has to be one that you get to a second play, and it’s the right adjustment to make it and going. So how long do you wait? You get the full protection and try to throw a Hail Mary, because it’s hard to, on a Hail Mary, get everybody scrambling and buy time when they’re bringing everyone. So that’s the juxtapose of, like, get to a max protection, buy time, or that’s another alternative play. The one before it was really the one I wanted to see more execution when there was maybe eight seconds at that point. There’s just two plays remaining in the game, and you want to give yourself a chance.”



Did that call have to do with the Rams keeping three defenders across the goal line on the previous play and expecting to see that again?



“I think just more tape history, too, of what could be and what they’ve done.”



You were shorthanded at receiver , and it looked like Stefon Diggs played less in the first half while you used a lot of 12 and 13 personnel. Was that part of the plan?



“No. No, it wasn’t any further design than another.”



Van Jefferson went from the practice squad and having no catches coming in to being one of your leading receivers, especially in the first half. How much of that did you anticipate?



“Yeah, I wouldn’t say it was anticipated, Ben, but I would say this is somebody that is a respected player around here. And I can remember after camp having a hard conversation and him coming back on a practice squad when we had a very healthy wide receiver room, knowing it would take a leap of faith to still come, knowing that there were six players already on the active. And so putting the trust into it to put the work in. And here he is getting a chance. And so to score early and came back, you know, getting banged up, and made another catch later.”



Matthew Stafford had about 33 passing yards in the first quarter, and the Rams didn’t convert any of their first nine third downs. What went well early, and what changed?



“I was pleased. I was pleased overall on third down, to be honest with you. I’d like to go back and look to see the fourth downs, of why. I’ve seen us play with good discipline on a lot of the third downs, and they put a lot of work into that. And so sometimes it can be easier to go to one person, one location. But the long one at the end, I think it was a big conversion in the fourth, that was the one, man, we’d certainly like to have back. So they’re gaining on some things. I like that we got the ball again. And so that might be five or six games in a row. So I’m feeling some of that. It was good to see that take place, and we’ll need more of that for sure.”



How would you evaluate the offensive line’s performance?



“I’d rather give you a better answer tomorrow. There’s a lot to go in and consider and see. What matchups did we chip? Where’d we help? What was in the run game? Why did some go early and some not? I don’t want to just cast out and say where I think it is, but I’ll certainly look at it tonight and watch it. And then, like I said, we’ll make any adjustments that we need to as we head into tomorrow because, you know, 72 hours, back on the plane and go get ready again.”



What did you think of Myles Garrett’s performance in his first game back from injury?



“Yeah, I was expecting him to play well. That’s usually what you see with him. He’s got unique get-off, JP, and leverage to go. So he looked like a guy who hadn’t been out. That’s what I saw. So, like I said, I want to look at our tape and see where they go and how they deployed him, but not surprised to see him perform well. We see that pretty regularly.”



Stopping Puka Nacua was a major focal point for the defense coming into the game. Was there anything else you could do with a guy like that?



“You can. And I do like their screen package. Sean’s had a good one. Running backs, tight ends, they tried the tight end one, the running backs to go. So there’ll be some that we’ll want back when we call, like, a cloud to a certain player. Man-to-man’s, it’s harder unless you’re doubling someone. But in the zones, it can be challenging due to Matthew’s ability to deliver the ball to the right location. And so that can be true in zone where, if the quarterback knows right where to go, that’s hard. But still, 150 is still 150, Liam.”



On that fourth down midway through the fourth quarter when you took a delay of game, did you have a play called there?



"Yes, we did."



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