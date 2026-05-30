Commanders Daily: Javon Kinlaw Expresses Passion, Optimism at OTAs; Possible Trade Offers for Keon Coleman?

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Before we get to today's links, let's go over where we are with the Commanders. Washington just wrapped up the opening sections to Phase 3 of OTAs with the May 27-29 session. It's important to note that the team had full attendance at voluntary practices this year. While it's easy to just look at how much money these guys make and second-guess why they might do something, it's also easy to recognize when the team does show up, even the guys who are still returning from injury.



It's also important to know where the team stands and who the best fits are for the new offensive and defensive schemes. Normally, it's one or the other, not both coordinators changing/new playbooks being installed. So this year is different than others in more ways than others. We're just getting to know a lot of the new players that were brought into the mix over the offseason. Jayden Daniels is excited about possibly finding his favorite target in Chig Okonkwo, and the Commanders are having about as good a start to Spring/early Summer as an NFL franchise can have.



Heading into June, there are a ton of roster battles, and other topics we still have to get into, not to mention the complete schedule to address. That said, here is the top news from around the interwebs.

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your number one place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.



From the article:



We’ve got some motherf----ers, now,” Kinlaw told on-site reporters during a Wednesday press conference. “Excuse my language. Oweh – he can go. Charles Omenihu can go. K’Lavon can go. Tim Settle can go. Who am I forgetting? (Deatrich Wise), You know he can go. We’ve got (Dorrance Armstrong) coming back, and he can go. ... D-Payne can go. S---, it’s gonna be exciting, man. It’s going to be super exciting to play with these guys, for sure.”

From the article:



Sainristil is used to being moved around by now. Injuries in Washington's secondary have forced him to play both in the slot, where he played in college, and on the outside. Sainristil's strengths at both spots have created some speculation about how he fits in defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' system -- a question even Sainristil doesn't have an answer to at this point. Rather than worry about it, Sainristil's approach has been to learn as much as possible and let the situation sort itself out.



Sainristil, a 2024 second-round pick, started his professional career with high expectations that he could be the Commanders' long-term slot cornerback. Aside from his performance on the field -- 102 total tackles with 13 pass breakups and seven interceptions in his final two seasons at Michigan -- he received a ringing endorsement from former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who said Sainristil might be "the best football player, pound-for-pound" in his draft class.

From the article:



3. Washington Commanders linebackers

In: Leo Chenal, Sonny Styles

Out: Bobby Wagner



One of the more brutal declines of the past few years has come from Wagner. As smart as they come, Wagner has continued racking up tackle numbers even in the twilight of his career, with 162 last season and a career-best 183 in 2023 with the Seahawks. He was making All-Pro teams as recently as 2024 for his incredible durability and nose for the ball carrier.



But Wagner's lack of speed was a glaring weakness for the Commanders' defense over the past two seasons. In 2025, Wagner's max speed topped out at 18.2 mph, according to Next Gen Stats' tracking data -- fifth slowest among starting off-ball linebackers. His average speed -- 9.1 mph -- was dead last. The difference between Wagner and second worst (Cody Simon) was as large as the difference between Simon and 14th worst.

Dan Graziano's offer: (From the article)



Bills get: 2028 fifth-round pick

Commanders get: Keon Coleman



Why this deal makes sense: The Commanders still might end up with Brandon Aiyuk once the 49ers give up and cut him, but that's taking longer than expected. They need receiver depth behind Terry McLaurin, and this is a low-cost flier on a player with a good draft pedigree. Washington still hasn't re-signed Deebo Samuel, who led the team in targets (99), receptions (72), receiving yards (727), and receiving touchdowns (five) last season.

QB Marcus Mariota on David Blough’s offense:



“It’s not an easy transition when you have to turn your back to the defense…defenses are patterns, and so whatever information that you can get, especially being up towards a line of scrimmage, it’s going to help you out.” pic.twitter.com/x1xvaCDPh4 — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) May 29, 2026

Antonio Williams: (from the article)

As stated a month ago, I’m afraid the Commanders haven’t done enough to upgrade Jayden Daniels’ weaponry. Beyond Terry McLaurin, the receiver room doesn’t have a single player who eclipsed 350 yards in the NFL last season. This could put undue pressure on the ninth wideout selected in April’s draft. Williams spent the majority of his time at Clemson in the slot, leading many to assume that’s where he’d earn his keep in the NFL, but the Commanders continue to stress their belief that he can be an inside/outside threat. At a hair under 6 feet tall and 187 pounds, Williams wins with quickness, route savvy, and ball skills. And he has a good feel against zone coverage. Not to mention, the guy throws a nice ball, as evidenced by this 40-yard dime on the move from last season. It will be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator David Blough deploys this Day 2 pick, but Jayden needs him to produce from Day 1.

From the article: "Former Washington cornerback Shawn Springs provided the perfect answer for how the Commanders can sort things out on the most recent episode of 'Get Loud."



"It's called competition," Springs told co-host Michael Jenkins. "When you wanna have a good team, you have to build depth."



The Commanders, who will use an offensive system that depends on a more balanced running attack, used part of their free agency and draft capital to overhaul the running back position around Croskey-Merritt -- a former seventh-round pick that led the team with 805 yards on 175 carries in 2025. They brought in Rachaad White to be a third-down pass-catcher and drafted Kaytron Allen in the sixth round as their potential short-yardage option. Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols both bring veteran experience to the room and will compete for a spot on the active roster."



From the article:



"Sonny Styles knew early into his college career that his days of playing safety were numbered.



Styles joined Ohio State's football program as the No. 3-ranked player in the state and No. 2 high school safety in the country. He was also unnaturally big for the position at 6-5 and 244 pounds. To him, it was a matter of "when" and not "if," but when the day finally arrived during his sophomore year, the move was also the most logical next step for him.



"Just talking to [Ohio State head coach Ryan] Day and [former Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim] Knowles and looking at the defense and everyone we had, it kind of just made sense for me to switch," Styles said. "And then it also made sense because when I got to the NFL, I was probably gonna play linebacker at some point.""





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