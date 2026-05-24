EXCLUSIVE: RGIII Breaks Down Why Sonny Styles is a Unique Defensive Weapon for Commanders

Robert Griffin III began his professional football career with the Washington Commanders and played in the nation's capital for three seasons.

In remembering those who have fallen to protect our country ahead of Memorial Day, Griffin III sat down with us from USAA's Poppy Wall of Honor to discuss several topics, from what Memorial Day means to him, coming from a family of two former U.S. Army parents, to his experience with the USA Flag Football.

When posed with his thoughts on the Commanders' first-round selection of linebacker Sonny Styles, Griffin III broke down his thoughts on the young versatile 'backer.

RGIII on Styles Being an Athletic Freak

"Yeah, I mean, Sonny Styles is a special talent. You're talking about a guy that, he's not a six-foot-one linebacker who can run sideline to sideline," Griffin III said. "I mean, the guy, they get [is] six five. Like, you watch him out on the field, you're like, man, this, he looks like dang near Kevin Durant put on the football jersey, but he's just bigger, stronger, and faster."

It's an intriguing comparison given Durant's Commanders' fandom, but it also is spot on. Durant is one of the more athletic freaks in the NBA, and Styles brings that type of player to the football field, and then some.

Styles is undeniably a special talent, and Griffin III extended upon that by outlining his unique versatility from his position as a former safety.

Robert Griffin III views the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor ahead of Memorial Day | AP Content Services for USAA

RGIII Highlights Styles' Versatility

"Being a former safety, he's a guy that can play, I call it all four downs now, because football has kind of moved away from just being a three down game, but you don't have to take him off the field, he's not a liability, and then if you get in third down rush situations, you can also use him as a pass rusher, so having him and Oweh on that side of the ball, new influx of energy, young energy, hungriness in the nation's capital, I think is going to be really, really beneficial, but he, he takes that role that Bobby Wagner had, and you just infuse youth into it."

Styles will be relied upon early in his career as a linebacker for Daronte Jones on defense, and he will be able to utilize him in multiple ways, as pointed out by Griffin III. Being able to stay on the field without losing a step is huge, and with Styles still being extremely young, he will have ample opportunity to make his presence felt on the field.

Taking over for a legend like Wagner won't be easy, but if he is able to grasp concepts early and make plays without having to overthink, he will quickly vault himself into one of the top linebackers in the league. It's unknown whether or not Styles will wear the green dot as Wagner did for the defense, but if he proves himself worthy throughout OTAs and training camp, Styles very well could be commanding Washington's defense from the get-go.

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