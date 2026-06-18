Jayden Daniels Unlocks the 'Why' of the Offense as Ben Sinnott Expectations Soar - Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders kicked off Day 2 of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, continuing to learn and develop the new sections of the offensive and defensive playbooks. Today will mark the last day of minicamp as the team breaks before training camp begins in late July.

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your go-to place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

Commanders Stories From Tuesday

“It’s just giving different variations and variety,” Daniels said. “Different formations, run, play action, either that’s in the gun, wide zone, inside zone, mid zone, things like that. It just opens up a lot more things that we have to go out there and give.”

In the latest Hughes’ View, Washington’s old competition talk finally has teeth as Dan Quinn uses minicamp to put the Commanders’ improved depth under the spotlight.

The Ashburn Notebook: Day 2 of Mandatory minicamp. From field drills and player rotations to video clips and player pressers, here is everything you need to know from Day 2.

The Commanders are still scanning the receiver market, and their latest workout brings a former Clemson star with size, talent, and a long comeback story.

it really never gets old pic.twitter.com/tUgxqC4c08 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 17, 2026

Commanders Daily: Inside This Edition

Commanders Videos and Press Conferences From Day 1

Honored to join @SportsCenter with my man @BCusterTV from #Commanders minicamp on the spring of Jayden Daniels under new OC (but familiar face) David Blough. pic.twitter.com/77AMq65r51 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 17, 2026

Commanders News From Other Sites

The Washington Commanders wrapped up another minicamp practice on Wednesday, and there was a similar structure to how they ran it on Tuesday with starters on one field and the rest of the team doing 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven drills on the other. Let's dive into some of the highlights and top quotes from the afternoon.

"He has hit all the marks that you can at this time of year," coach Dan Quinn said before the Commanders' first minicamp practice of the week. "The knowledge, the intensity to go for it."

"Just learning the new offense, terminology," he said, "why we're attacking this play, what we want to do on this play -- things like that."

“There are so many forms of communication,” rookie linebacker Sonny Styles said. “It can be the formation coming out and just communicating what type of formation they’re in. Where’s the back — how deep is he? Where’s the tight end — is he on, off the ball? Is it a condensed formation? Is it an open set? Is it an empty set? All these different things. And then it’s the communication on our side of, like, ‘OK, who’s doing what?’ We’re announcing like, ‘Hey, you’re going, you’re going, he’s dropping.’ Whatever it may be, we’re all communicating what’s going on.”

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin chats with NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo about the new-look offense under offensive coordinator David Blough and everything else he's enjoying about the Commanders' mandatory minicamp.

"[There are] a lot of hopes. We're kind of figuring it out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me [be] like, ‘Damn, it would be great to come home and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city.' Hopefully, things do work out. We'll see how it goes."

After being held out of organized team activities, Jacory Croskey-Merritt was back on the practice field with his teammates. It was a welcome sight, one that should provide the second-year pro with the platform needed to flourish when things get tougher.

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