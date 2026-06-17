Commanders Work Out Former Clemson Star WR Justyn Ross

The Washington Commanders are a team that's determined to improve their depth. Beyond that, they are also a team in search of an identity at wide receiver beyond Terry McLaurin and a room full of prospects. That said, they certainly are not afraid to give out chances.



According to UFL Storm and Hogs Haven reporter Christian Paolantonio, the Commanders worked out former Clemson standout receiver Justyn Ross. In nine games playing for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL this spring, Ross had 22 catches for 327 yards and 2 touchdowns. In 12 games spread out over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Ross had 6 catches for 53 yards for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Washington Commanders worked out #UFL WR Justyn Ross, per UFL press release.



The former Clemson wideout spent time with Kansas City as an UDFA from 2022-2024, and is coming off a spring season where he finished with 22 receptions for 327 receiving yards and two touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/y4UhB8N3Vy — Christian Paolantonio (@CPaolantonio_) June 17, 2026

Justyn Ross’ Football Story Took a Major Detour

To fully understand Ross' story, you have to go back to his freshman year at Clemson in 2018, when he hauled in 46 catches for 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns for the National Champion Tigers in 15 games. He followed that up in 2019 with 66 catches for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns.



Expectations were extremely high, entering his junior year before was told he had a congenital fusion in his spine, a condition he was born with called Klippel-Feil syndrome. He missed his entire junior year undergoing treatment and was told he'd never play football again. Despite what doctors told him, he returned in 2021 and played in 10 games, during which he had 46 catches for 514 yards and 3 touchdowns, but suffered a stress fracture in his foot and missed the last four games.



His injury profile questions left him undrafted, and he then missed the first year of his NFL career in Kansas City. His second year with the Chiefs ended on the back end of a cart with a hamstring injury that the team did not think was serious at first.

Why Ross Makes Sense for Washington

Ross brings size (6-4, 205lbs) to a room in need of as many bigger options as it can find. Seeing the Commanders still actively trying to add to the receiver room says everything. They're still not sure about the bottom of that position room and could use a dependable red-zone target.

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