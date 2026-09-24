Washington Spent All Offseason Preaching Takeaways. Two Games In, That Message Hasn’t Paid Off — Commanders Daily

Washington has zero takeaways through two games, leaving an 0-2 team in a massive hole. Here is why $100M edge rusher Odafe Oweh says the drought is about to end. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders spent the entire offseason preaching a turnover philosophy Daronte Jones brought in when he first arrived. Jones described the identity as defenders constantly attacking the football and creating takeaways in a disguise-heavy scheme. "It doesn’t matter if you’re on the grass, you gotta have a create-takeaways mindset, no matter who you’re going against," Jones said. By the time training camp started, Washington was openly treating it as an everyday expectation rather than something that only mattered on Sundays.



As of this past Sunday, Washington has not forced a single turnover through two regular-season games. This was a major offseason focus and remains a constant practice focus because the team was near the bottom of the league in takeaways a season ago and entered this year looking to correct that.



Edge rusher Odafe Oweh believes it's just a matter of time: "It’s going to get loose soon. It’s bound to stop. If we keep forcing the issue, keep punching the ball out, it’s going to get loose." Oweh's point rests on the reasoning that the Commanders haven't abandoned the mindset because the results haven't followed. The defense believes continuing to attack the ball will eventually produce the much-needed takeaways. Of course, forcing turnovers contains an element of randomness, but creating repeated opportunities to force them does not.

“We will rally really hard around him......”



Dan Quinn updates the latest with Jayden Daniels and says they have plenty of confidence in backup Marcus Mariota.



📻 https://t.co/Ynp0N7CM1Z@Commanders I #RaiseHail I @JacobHester18 pic.twitter.com/5jl2LbPSFw — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) September 22, 2026

With the team talking about "rallying around Marcus Mariota" while Jayden Daniels recovers, now is the time for that philosophy to lift the team up and out of the 0-2 hole they currently sit in at the bottom of the NFC East standings. The team needs to treat the turnover drought like an offensive stat this week by stealing a possession or two for Mariota. A takeaway does more than end an opponent's drive; more importantly, it often gives the offense momentum by shortening the field and reducing how much offense Mariota will need to produce on his own.



Washington spent all offseason preaching that takeaways would become part of this defense’s identity. Two games in, the message hasn’t paid off yet. They don’t need to stop talking about takeaways; they need one of those punches Oweh keeps talking about to finally knock the football loose.



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