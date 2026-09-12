One Favorable Commanders Matchup to Watch Against the Eagles

Next to no one is picking the Washington Commanders to hold their own in a hostile Week 1 debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, with even the most devoted D.C. homers admitting that things have looked better for their franchise in recent memory than they presently do heading into the weekend.

As if this wasn't already the Eagles, a team that's split a pair of Super Bowl appearances over five consecutive postseason berths, the Commanders seem to have only barely limped out of a rocky offseason peppered with mixed storylines. They appeased some fans by buying star quarterback Jayden Daniels a younger cast of supporting scoring weapons, but thinner position groups like their secondary and offensive line continue to persist as bandage-needy wounds.

Those are the sort of weaknesses that most self-respecting contenders can take advantage of with ease. That's just where the Eagles diverge from your average threat; they've been streaky in best utilizing their undoubted talent, and they've been known to struggle in shaking the ankle-biting Commanders out of their feathers.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni greets Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just as they've adapted and changed between seasons, so have their neighboring adversaries. And as indestructible as they seemed when they rolled the Commanders a year and a half ago in the 2024 season's NFC Championship Game, they, too, are clawing to remain a force with the times.

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Among the Eagles' most notable offseason adjustments was the reshaping of their wide receiver room. A.J. Brown, having spent a healthy chunk of his Philadelphia tenure checking out of the limited and inconsistent passing attack, got his wish by accepting a trade to the New England Patriots, leaving behind a position group that's sure to look drastically different.

DeVonta Smith is the next man up to headline Jalen Hurts' favorite downfield playmakers, granting him his first-ever avenue to headline the Eagles' wideouts since his productive, pre-Brown rookie season all the way back in 2021.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown (11) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of the former Heisman Trophy winner, though, Philadelphia may have to get creative in locating meaningfully disruptive pass-catchers. He's flanked by rookie Makai Lemon and veteran Dontayvion Wicks in the Eagles' new-look starting lineup, and journeymen such as Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore are unlikely to provide much firepower from the reserve unit.

There's a chance that the Eagles will have to ease a heavy workload back onto the shoulders of star running back Saquon Barkley, a recipe that's regularly churned out results in the past- memorably so in a three-touchdown outing against the Commanders the last time they squared off in the playoffs. But with the Commanders' shifting defensive needs, such a Philadelphia game plan may end up benefiting Washington's overlooked odds.

#Commanders DC Daronte Jones on how the team can stop Saquon Barkley this Sunday pic.twitter.com/6AN2b2WEtx — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 10, 2026

Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones knows slowing Barkley extends beyond individual assignments. Luckily, it's sounding as if key offseason additions Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson will be ready to go for Week 1, effectively adding two of the squad's most prolific sack threats to blow up bursts shortly after handoffs and leave less for the inside linebackers to have to clean up.

Their front seven remains unproven out of the Commanders' summer spending spree, but any healthy up-front defenders to prevent their secondary from having to decide games will go down as a win in the eyes of any Washingtonian. Underwhelming cornerbacks such as Mike Sainristil, Rasul Douglas, and Amik Robertson aren't scaring anybody and may survive the Eagles' low-risk receiver depth because they're less likely to get burned on routes.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates after Philadelphia Eagles failed on a 4th down conversion during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming the Commanders have improved in any way over recent failures to slow Barkley's downfield progress, and assuming they can afford to load up on Smith out wide, the Eagles may suddenly find themselves lacking in high-power offensive engines to lean on in this specifically nagging matchup. And if this is another off-year out of Philadelphia's coordinating crew, such an event chain could open the visitors right up for just enough stops to fuel a scoring boom of their own in a season-opening surprise.

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