10 Commanders Quotes That Define Washington Entering Week 1

The Washington Commanders spent the week preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. These 10 quotes from Jayden Daniels, Dan Quinn, David Blough, and Daronte Jones best explain where Washington stands entering the opener, along with my thoughts on what each one means.

The 10 Quotes That Matter Most From Eagles Week

10. Jayden Daniels — “Protect your peace”



Question: “You’ve described yourself in the past as a bit of an introvert. You’ve been doing this for a long time, standing in front of microphones and answering questions. When did you get used to that? And is it still weird that the world wants to ask questions about you?”



“Yeah, I think so. I think it's always different when, you know, people want to know about the person and your life and stuff like that. But, I mean, it just comes with the territory, right? I mean, I was blessed enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. And as a kid, you dream of that, but you don't really know what actually comes with it. And, you know, having some success in this league obviously brings more attention and stuff like that, but you got to just stay grounded. You know, protect your peace and everything, keep your peace of mind, just focus on one day at a time.”



My thoughts:



It's good to hear Daniels sound "normal" here, and I say that with all of the admiration I can have for him. We live in a world where a lot of these guys live outside of themselves. At the same time, the attention some may loathe, others may love.



9. David Blough — Trust the work and cut it loose



Question: “Speaking of moments, in terms of your own coaching journey, Sunday is going to be a big moment for you, your first time calling plays at the NFL level. In terms of emotions, butterflies, what do you think you’re going to be feeling on Sunday as you step into the Linc?”



“I think we'll all be ready to compete. You know, I think you can trust your instincts when they're founded in hard work, and our whole group has done that. So that's kind of the mantra for us. We're going to go cut it loose and let it all out there.”



My thoughts:



I'm with Blough, cut it loose!!!



8. Daronte Jones — Creating takeaways has to become intentional



Question: “With any defense, turnovers, takeaways, a big talking point. Last year, I know you weren’t here; this group only had 10 takeaways. So, what have you seen during the preseason, these joint practices, preseason games that makes you believe maybe more takeaways are coming for this group?”



“Well, we've been preaching it, but it's just a mindset. I think it's their intentionality with it. When you're seeing a ball carrier break through at practice and guys are trying to take shots on the ball rather than just going for a tackle, different things like that. Trying to attack the ball at high points, tracking the ball. I think you just want to create a conscious level with that. And I think guys are — we have high standards, so it's not there, but you can see guys working towards that. And so I commend the players for that because that is different. It's more than just, ‘I've got to get this guy down.’ It's, ‘Can I get the ball off of this guy?’ And for some guys, you've got to have that confidence level in terms of, ‘Am I taking the extra step? Can I still make the tackle and let my arm be an extension of my shoulder?’ and those things. So I do like the guys' intentionality, the intentional effort that they've shown with that.”



My thoughts:



I really hope Daronte Jones works out in Washington because you can clearly feel that he's two steps ahead of the conversation with knowledge. At the end of the day, the defense will be judged on takeaways no matter how good Jones sounds in his pressers.



7. David Blough — Managing the risk of Jayden Daniels as a runner



Question: “Within the run game, obviously Jayden Daniels has a lot of ability in that department, but how do you sort of go about picking your spots from a play-calling perspective of when it’s time to press that button and use that skill set versus when you try to preserve him a little bit?”



“Right. And I think with every play you call or every play you design, every rep you take, there's risk involved in all of it. And we try to look at all those things as we make the decisions, whether it's critical downs, whether it's different ways to utilize it to be able to let it work into our favor. There's different ways that we can try to set that up to help protect him. And then, man, at the end of the day, it does come down to teaching. It's, ‘Okay, is it smart to slide here? Is it smart to get out of bounds? How do we protect our head? How do we protect our shoulders?’ All those things. So we spend a lot of time trying to help him grow in that area too.”



My thoughts:



I completely agree with Blough, but I was told when Daniels was a rookie that the idea that 'they must slide' when needed is 'old logic.' The idea was that you could get injured playing it safe, and that his strategic diving was correct. I still do not agree with that and wouldn't teach it, but seeing Daniels play that way, it's clear his flag football experience kicks in.

On the road 🛫 pic.twitter.com/3xVDzPPCx6 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 12, 2026

Washington Commanders rookie linebacker Sonny Styles works during practice as he prepares for an expanded role in the defense entering the 2026 regular season. | Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

6. Dan Quinn — Commanders are ready to “unleash” Sonny Styles



Question: “Looking at Sonny Styles — it’s just Week 1, understanding it’s a progression and you’re not going to see everything — how do you kind of temper those expectations when it’s your first-round pick, and it’s a top-10 pick, understanding that he’s going to be growing as the season goes on?”



“I think the biggest one is the expectations are from inside the rooms, inside the building, and for teammates, the coaches, where we're at. And so that's where we want to see him grow and develop, from the people that see him every day and the things that he's so unique at. Each game, I think you're going to see Sonny grow. It's part of first-year players, where there's some of this — we would love all development to go straight across, but everybody who's been around just a little bit knows that's not really how it goes.



“So when those are there, we've got people here to help him keep growing and develop. But I think he's got an unbelievable opportunity ahead with him here, some of the teammates that he's with. Already, in like six weeks, the growth that I've seen from him. So he's excited to get going. He's an excellent competitor. You can tell he's comfortable, even more comfortable now with the system, the people, the way it goes. But yeah, we're really pumped to unleash him.”



My thoughts:



It's refreshing to hear the staff committed to bringing Sonny along in the correct way while challenging him in the process. While I don't expect to see him off the field much, I do expect to see him playing in more than one spot on the field.



5. Daronte Jones — Disguise can't become a liability



Question: “You spoke about wanting to kind of keep the offense on edge a little bit, making them react to you guys as a defense. How does disguising coverages and making it look like one thing before the snap when it’s actually another thing after the snap help you guys toward that effort?”



“Yeah. Well, again, showing different looks is what we like to pride ourselves on, or try to anyway. But at the end of the day, we never want our disguise to become a liability. And so, you know, we don't want to be statues in terms of just standing still and trying to paint a different picture. So the more that we, as a defense, can handle that, then the more we can grow in that way. And so how much of that, or how little of that do we see, that's all depending on our personnel and how the guys feel comfortable. You know, the early part of the season, especially in a new scheme, guys want to just make sure, ‘I'm where I need to be,’ and that's totally all right as long as they're playing comfortable and fast.”



My thoughts:



With the group of guys they have assembled, it should be interesting to see the product on the field. If they can get turnovers, there is no reason why this shouldn't be a top-5 defensive unit.



4. David Blough — Antonio Williams is “made for big-time moments”



Question: “You have a rookie wide receiver making his NFL debut on Sunday, Antonio Williams. Curious in terms of what you’ve seen in his progression over this past month that makes you believe he’s ready for this moment, and what type of factor can he be on Sunday?”



“Yeah, a lot of growth. I think since the first day we've had him, he has been a joy to work with, and you see kind of the eagerness to learn. And then as we've progressed throughout, him earning rep share, different things over the course of the time, he has not flinched in any moment. So, you know, similar to a lot of guys on our offense, he's made for kind of those big-time moments, and we knew that when we were evaluating him. He has confirmed that hunch since being here. So we're excited about him and his growth, and we'll see where it goes.”



My thoughts:



With the group they already have, if Williams can step forward and have a substantial season, the offense should really click in terms of moving the chains. It appears as if each receiver serves a different purpose, with a couple serving several.



3. Dan Quinn — Jayden Daniels is more accurate than ever



Question: “Jayden was asked yesterday about getting back to Philly after having a successful season in 2024 and then missing some time in 2025. Throughout this camp and offseason, have you seen that hunger come alive in him more? He’s so laid-back when he’s with us, but have you kind of seen that show in more ways?”



“I think it honestly started towards the end of the season last year. So that was where it began. But from that point, new system and changes, which are hard to go through, his consistently working at it and going after it to demonstrate readiness — he was more accurate than he's ever been. So those are the things that I saw. He's always just a confident player, and he's clutch. So those things, I wouldn't say they come natural to him, but they're at the forefront. But all the unseen work that went in, he's gotten stronger, he's gotten bigger. There's a lot of small things that don't show up on the stat sheet that he has definitely done. But I love just kind of the fire that's in him.”



My thoughts:



It certainly sounds like Daniels is locked in, and the staff is directing, but at the same time, just along for the ride like the rest of us. Quinn shows the type of knowledge only those who have been with Daniels since day one in Washington have. But mostly, I love hearing about Jayden's passion behind closed doors, where none of us normally see or hear.



2. Jayden Daniels — “Year 2 is what it is”



Question: “You were awesome versus the blitz in your rookie year, had some struggles last year. Did you notice any difference from Year 1 to Year 2 in the type of pressures that you got?”



“I just think I didn't get into a flow, you know, in and out the lineup with injuries. But, you know, as for all the analytics people, stats, whatever, it is what it is, man. What I did Year 1, what I did Year 2 doesn't matter. I mean, that's what people are going to talk about. Recency bias and all that. Year 2 is what it is. Now we're on to Year 3. Whatever happens on Sunday, that's what people are going to talk about more than what they talk about Year 2.”



My thoughts:



I feel like it's important for Daniels to learn from each year, but also keep them separate, so I'm a fan of this mindset. Take the lessons from the previous season, but beyond that, each year should stand on its own.



1. Jayden Daniels — Point guard until it's time to “get a bucket”



Question: “I know there’s times where in your career so far you’ve been the hero in big moments. I know Coach Quinn has at points said you don’t need to play hero ball necessarily. Is that something that’s kind of been a focus for you going into the season? And how much faith do you have in the weapons on this offense to be able to step up in those moments as well?”



“Like I said, I trust those guys to go out there and make plays. For me, it's just going out there and, I mean, I love basketball, just being a point guard, getting the playmakers the ball in space, let them do their thing. When it's time for me, I guess say, to go get a bucket, you know, I got to go do that sometimes. So that's kind of how I look at it.”



My thoughts:



I like the analogy and believe that as long as he understands that staying healthy is more important than a possible 2-yard gain on 2nd down when you could throw it away, we're good. He's a dynamic player and is going to have big runs. The main thing is that, to address longevity concerns, he just needs to avoid reckless judgment when possible.



Sunday will provide the first real test of everything Washington has built this offseason. Now, the Commanders get the chance to prove it against Philadelphia.

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