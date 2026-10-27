The Eagles Look Vulnerable. Washington May Not Get a Better Chance to Save Its Season — Commanders Daily
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Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles could be the last straw for the Washington Commanders' season after a 1-4-1 start. The team limped into the bye week, desperate to regroup as it heads into a must-win Week 8.
Philly is currently the only team in the NFC East reeling worse than Washington. Dallas entered Week 7 averaging 76 rushing yards a game, then ran for 204 last night in a 38-21 win over the Eagles. Now the question shifts to whether the Commanders can figure out what worked for the Cowboys.
While Javonte Williams had 155 yards on 25 carries, Dak Prescott also threw three touchdowns, so Dallas brought more than just their rushing attack, but that was clearly the foundation. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't have much of an answer in his post-game presser: "We got to do a better job coaching. We got to do a better job executing, getting off blocks, tackling."
If Washington's output against the 49ers is any example, copying Dallas' lead might be a genuine challenge. Against San Francisco, Rachaad White, Jeremy McNichols and Austin Ekeler combined for 43 yards on 13 carries.
In short, if the Commanders want this season's heartbeat to continue, they must find a way to supply Jayden Daniels with a rushing game to work with. Quinn said the offensive-line changes will be ‘more strategy than personnel.’ Those adjustments need to show up in Blough’s run calls, too.
Philadelphia will have the short week to prepare for a Sunday night game plan that Washington has had 13 days to prepare. This time around, Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough better be ready for his rematch with defensive guru Vic Fangio, who took him behind the woodshed in Week 1. Dan Quinn's job security may very well rest on Washington's ability to beat a clearly wounded Eagles team without Jalen Hurts, and with Saquon Barkley's availability uncertain after he left Monday's game with a back injury.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone