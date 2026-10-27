The Eagles Look Vulnerable. Washington May Not Get a Better Chance to Save Its Season — Commanders Daily

The Eagles just allowed 204 rushing yards. At 1-4-1, Washington needs a running game to give Jayden Daniels a chance in Sunday’s rematch. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles could be the last straw for the Washington Commanders' season after a 1-4-1 start. The team limped into the bye week, desperate to regroup as it heads into a must-win Week 8.



Philly is currently the only team in the NFC East reeling worse than Washington. Dallas entered Week 7 averaging 76 rushing yards a game, then ran for 204 last night in a 38-21 win over the Eagles. Now the question shifts to whether the Commanders can figure out what worked for the Cowboys.



While Javonte Williams had 155 yards on 25 carries, Dak Prescott also threw three touchdowns, so Dallas brought more than just their rushing attack, but that was clearly the foundation. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't have much of an answer in his post-game presser: "We got to do a better job coaching. We got to do a better job executing, getting off blocks, tackling."

Javonte Williams had the best rushing game of his NFL career running all over the Eagles on Monday night.



25 CAR, 155 RUYDS, 1 TD, 6.2 YPC vs Eagles



Dallas finished with a season high 204 rushing yards in the 38 to 21 win. pic.twitter.com/plP1jdI8Bi — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 27, 2026

If Washington's output against the 49ers is any example, copying Dallas' lead might be a genuine challenge. Against San Francisco, Rachaad White, Jeremy McNichols and Austin Ekeler combined for 43 yards on 13 carries.



In short, if the Commanders want this season's heartbeat to continue, they must find a way to supply Jayden Daniels with a rushing game to work with. Quinn said the offensive-line changes will be ‘more strategy than personnel.’ Those adjustments need to show up in Blough’s run calls, too.



Philadelphia will have the short week to prepare for a Sunday night game plan that Washington has had 13 days to prepare. This time around, Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough better be ready for his rematch with defensive guru Vic Fangio, who took him behind the woodshed in Week 1. Dan Quinn's job security may very well rest on Washington's ability to beat a clearly wounded Eagles team without Jalen Hurts, and with Saquon Barkley's availability uncertain after he left Monday's game with a back injury.

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