Eagles Lose Fourth Straight, Giants Face a Choice at QB | Around the NFC East

Before Washington takes the field Monday night against the 49ers, let’s catch up on the latest news from the Commanders, Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants in this week’s Around the NFC East.

Around the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys News

Tune into First Word presented by @drpepper for live #DALvsGB reactions from the crew.



📺: Up Next ➡️ #DALvsPHI 10/26 on ESPN



https://t.co/tSwIcaUzYE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 19, 2026

Besides the three remaining undefeated teams, no one has a longer winning streak than the Packers. They won their third straight on Sunday night, and their 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 4-2 after their 1-2 start to the season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys dropped their second straight to fall to 2-4.



There was no drama to this one, unlike the 40-40 tie between these two teams last season in Dallas. The Packers jumped out to an early lead and the Cowboys never really threatened.



Just like last week against the Bears, quarterback Jordan Love kept firing deep. And just like the Cowboys have done all season, they struggled to stop it.

Porter played in Week 4 after being acquired in a trade with the Steelers, but he sat out last week’s loss to the Buccaneers with an illness. The Cowboys listed him as questionable to play this week due to a foot injury, but he is ready to make his second appearance with the team.



The Cowboys ruled cornerback Cobie Durant and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown out over the last couple of days. Safety Alijah Clark, running back Emari Demercado, linebacker James Houston, offensive lineman Drew Shelton, and wide receiver Camden Brown are also inactive.

"The Cowboys made a splashy move for Williams at last year's deadline, and they've already traded for Porter and Rashan Gary since the start of the offseason. Unfortunately, Dallas' flurry of additions hasn't yielded a playoff-caliber defense," Knox wrote.

He entered the game as the NFL leader in kick returns (20) and yards (549). He was averaging 27.5 yards per return.

A new addition to the defensive coaching staff in Mike Pettine and the return of Joey Porter Jr. could be a spark, and Dak Prescott's offense has all the fuel it needs to try and put up big numbers in a near-midseason NFC clash — under the bright lights, no less.

New York Giants News

A fired-up #Giants HC John Harbaugh says RB Cam Skattebo wasn’t benched and getting 0 carries wasn’t by design. He says no one has stepped up in the RB room, and he’s trying to figure out who “the guy” is.



When pressed on the topic: “I don’t know what else to say. That’s the… https://t.co/x0hL4PtJnr pic.twitter.com/AOi3u1G5iq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 18, 2026

“I got punished for what I did ,” Skattebo said, via Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com. “I gotta be ready when coach calls my name and that wasn’t today. . . . The message was keep your head down and keep going. They understand the type of player I am and I just gotta continue to do my job and do it to the best of my abilities.”



Skattebo confirmed that the punishment was related to the fumble and reiterated that he accepts the team’s decision.



“It’s hard, but I’ve made mistakes and I got to own up to them,” Skattebo said. “If that is what they want to do — keep me on the sidelines because of that — I totally understand. I can’t make mistakes at this level of this game and when you make mistakes like that, consequences will be had.”

“I thought he came in there and did a heck of a job given the circumstances, you know, and kind of desperation time,” head coach John Harbaugh said of McCarthy.

With approximately seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Giants also lost offensive lineman Andrew Thomas for concussion evaluation. Thomas had been questionable heading into Week 6 due to a groin injury, but was active for the start of the game.



Thomas cleared the evaluation, which was called for by the spotter after he struggled to get up off the ground due to his groin injury. At that point, Thomas said that the coach decided to keep him out of the game and roll with rookie J.C. Davis at left tackle.

“I’m not surprised because with the type of team we have, anything is possible,” Kayvon Thibodeaux told The Post after a fourth straight game was decided with less than 20 seconds on the clock. “But I definitely think we dropped the ball. There are no moral victories. We have to be cleaner as a team.”



“We have a shot if the clock’s not toat zero, no matter what,” JJ McCarthy said. “You just kind of felt the juice coming on the sideline — defense making plays, offense making plays — and things just came together a little too late.”

When asked about his starting quarterback for next week, Harbaugh said, “I can’t answer that right now. It’s not up for conversation right now. Those things will be decided not 10 minutes after the game.”

Philadelphia Eagles News

Head Coach Nick Sirianni and Eagles players speak with the media. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/FALQ7IHX0l — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 18, 2026

"First thoughts, my team needs me to be better," McKee said after the game. "I need to be better. I am so much better and I'm looking forward to learning everything and becoming the player that I know I am, the player that I can prove that I am.



"A lot of things that were frustrating that fall on me and a lot of things we gotta get fixed as an offense for sure."



McKee cited areas that he needs to fix – poor communication, placement of players, settling down faster – "making adjustments on the fly."



The Eagles have a lot of adversity right now – that is another story entirely – but the focus has to be on figuring out a way to get the offense unlocked and to put McKee and Coordinator Sean Mannion in favorable positions. What progress can they make? What can they construct together?

The Eagles have maintained that they wouldn't rush into a decision about Hurts' future, which is why they waited until Thursday to rule out the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers.



Hurts will now miss games against the Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants before the Eagles have their bye in Week 10, with a chance to fully evaluate their quarterback's health and their team's outlook.



Philadelphia believes the blood clot is treatable, and the ultimate decision about when Hurts returns to play will come from his medical team, with the Eagles ready to follow his lead.

“We have to do different things to get them going and score more points, plain and simple,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Everything’s on the table. To do the same thing over and over again and not get the results, that’d be foolish. Everything’s on the table of what we need to do to be able to put points on the board.”



“Everything” being on the table is wide-ranging and ambiguous. It doesn’t endorse the status quo. When Sirianni was asked specifically about Mannion’s responsibility for the offense’s problems, he said no coach or player is on an island. Yet when Sirianni dismissed an offensive coordinator who had been with him for five playoff-bound years, none of which included a four-game losing streak like the Eagles’ current quagmire, he said the plan was a dramatic offensive shift that could provide a better schematic advantage.



There’s been no advantage. The scheme inspires little consistent confidence beyond occasional spurts, even though team captain Jordan Mailata said he’s still confident in it.

For the first time in Nick Sirianni's tenure, the Eagles (2-4) lost their fourth consecutive game.

In Jalen Hurts' absence, Tanner McKee registered 215 passing yards, completed 26 of 45 passes and took three sacks in his first non-Week 18 start.

The team continued to be ravaged by injuries with Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Dontayvion Wicks and Carson Steele all leaving the game and not returning.

The Eagles went scoreless in the third quarter for the fourth straight game. They've averaged just 1.0 point per third quarter through six games this season, the least in the NFL.

Next up: The Eagles host the Cowboys on Monday Night Football on Oct. 26.

McKee, 26, made his entrance wearing a sharp, checkered suit over a white dress shirt, carrying a black backpack as he walked toward the stadium. The NFL shared footage of his arrival on Instagram, and Eagles fans wasted little time weighing in.

Washington Commanders News

Last weekend, the Seattle Seahawks held the San Francisco 49ers to 269 total yards, 14 first downs, and 4-of-12 on third downs. Those are numbers most teams, including Washington, would take any day of the week versus an undefeated football team in Week 5. The problem, of course, is figuring out how that defensive performance still ended in a 32-29 loss for Seattle.

The Washington Commanders have spent much of the week answering questions about how Sunday's game against the Giants ended, but now they have an unbeaten San Francisco 49ers team waiting on Monday night. From Jayden Daniels taking responsibility to the coaching staff addressing Washington's continued mistakes, here are 10 quotes that help define where the Commanders stand heading into Week 6.

Hey Phil, I keep seeing Daron Payne’s name in trade rumors, but nobody is running away with the NFC East. Would you really trade him if Washington is still close to the division lead? I understand wanting to get something back before his contract runs out, but wouldn’t that make it harder to turn this season around?

Five Thoughts: Jayden Daniels, how they move forward, Trey Amos' (likely) return, and more - John Keim Report

John gives his five thoughts ahead of Washington's Monday Night Football primetime matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. How do the Commanders move on after last week's disaster? The latest on Jayden Daniels, the possible return of Trey Amos, and more.

Drew Stevens Has Missed Three Extra Points. Only One Came Under Normal Circumstances — Commanders Daily

Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens entered the year carrying the weight of kickers past with him after beating out Jake Moody in camp. This past weekend, Stevens missed an extra point against the Giants, bringing his season total to 8-for-11. Three missed extra-point attempts in five games is a legitimate reason for concern. The missed extra point drew more attention this week because the game ended in a 27-27 tie.

NFL Network insders on Dan Quinn's job security this morning. pic.twitter.com/fJukNxX8C5 — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) October 18, 2026

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