Commanders News: Quinn Sees Bigger Role for Antonio Williams; Eagles Get Reinforcements | Burgundy Roundup

Dan Quinn discusses Antonio Williams' growing role, offensive line adjustments and Steve Wilks, while the Eagles get reinforcements ahead of their matchup with Washington. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

With Terry McLaurin out for the season, it looks like Antonio Williams could be getting more opportunities in Washington's offense. Dan Quinn said Monday that he doesn't expect Stefon Diggs' workload to change much, instead pointing to Williams as someone who could see more targets. "I would say the natural progression is probably Antonio some more." That doesn't necessarily mean Williams will take McLaurin's spot, with Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown also being considered for that role.



After leaving the door open for changes along the offensive line last week, Quinn had a little more to say about it Monday. According to the Commanders' head coach, the adjustments will be "more strategy than personnel," with an emphasis on getting better blocking downfield and finishing plays. That's a little different from the possibility of changing starters he discussed before the bye.



Quinn also explained how Steve Wilks ended up joining Washington's defensive coaching staff. Apparently, the idea wasn't something that came up overnight, as Quinn and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones had discussed bringing in additional help during training camp. Other candidates were considered before Wilks was hired, and he'll be working with the staff during the early part of the week on defensive game planning rather than taking over Jones' game-day responsibilities.



As for the bye week, Quinn called it "a much-needed reset in a lot of ways." Washington spent part of the break evaluating itself after a 1-4-1 start, with the head coach again emphasizing the need to put together four good quarters instead of the stretches of football we've seen through six games.



The Philadelphia Eagles got some help back Monday, activating three players from injured reserve ahead of their game against Dallas. Three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson returned after missing five games, while tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Eli Stowers were also activated. Saquon Barkley was back in the lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury, although DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks remained out. Quarterback Jalen Hurts also remains on injured reserve, leaving Tanner McKee to start against Dallas. Washington gets Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football this week.

Commanders News From the Day

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn delivered three pieces of good injury news and one piece of bad news during Monday's online press conference. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, and receiver Treylon Burks will be returning to practice. Quinn didn't like the bad news any more than anyone else: "Javon Kinlaw is not trending as fast as we had hoped, so he'll continue to work, rehab with his knee."

The last time the Washington Commanders played the Philadelphia Eagles, first-year offensive coordinator David Blough was tasked with out-scheming long-time defensive guru Vic Fangio, and it didn't go well for him. Washington finished with five possessions that ended in three-and-outs (gaining only 20 net drive yards), and 10 of its 15 third-down attempts required at least seven yards.

In the days after the Washington Commanders’ embarrassing overtime tie against the New York Giants, coach Dan Quinn reminded his players that more than 70 percent of their season remained. Mounting losses across the NFC East kept the Commanders in contention, despite a record and accompanying injury report that might suggest otherwise.



“I wanted them to know this is going to be one of those years, it’s going to take a long time,” Quinn said after the team’s Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers the following week. “A road like this is going to take a while.”



Yet Quinn and the Commanders know as well as anyone that things can quickly change in the NFL. A 12-5 team can quickly spiral into a playoff-less 5-12 team, a double-digit lead can quickly disappear in the fourth quarter, an overtime gaffe can quickly amplify calls for a coach’s firing …

There has been considerable discussion on Hogs Haven about the desirability of using offensive tactics such as motion, play-action passing and the shotgun formation. However, the commentary is based mostly on the poster’s preferences and biases. There is surprisingly little hard evidence about how well those tactics work. This article is based on a unique dataset with measures of eight common offensive tactics and two types of outcomes: offensive effectiveness (three measures) and quarterback injuries (two measures). I created the database using six different data sources. You are seeing it all here at Hogs Haven, folks, and not from behind a paywall.

The NFL announced its weekly list of fines for players on Saturday: among them were San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s two fines totaling $65,673 for two fourth-quarter hits on Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo.

Podcasts

Can the Commanders rally after the bye? | John Keim Report

John is joined by Nicki Jhabvala from The Athletic to discuss Washington's upcoming schedule out of the bye week. What needs to change to turn the season around? How do the Commanders become a factor in the NFC East? The latest on Jayden Daniels, and more.

Big Win For Giants + John Keim - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin opened with the Giants big upset win in Houston yesterday. He recapped much of the NFL Sunday before getting to a question about David Blough. John Keim jumped on as well to talk Commanders. Some Wizards too.

Episode 1,439 - Guest: @KevinSheehanDC.

- what would it take for Dan Quinn to be HC in 2027?

- why Kevin gives Jayden Daniels an A so far this season

- would Washington be better off if Kliff Kingsbury still was OC?

- what to make of the Steve Wilks hire?https://t.co/RMiyCO5P0v — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 26, 2026

By the numbers - Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig jumps back into the fray following the bye week. After some notes entering Week 8, Ben welcomes ESPN analytics analyst Seth Walder for a data deep dive. What the numbers show about the offensive line (run blocking, woof) and Jayden Daniels' time to throw; pass rushers Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson; Sonny Styles standing out; NFC East favorite.

Interviews

Jayden Daniels has “real magic.” But Dan Quinn doesn’t want to see it on every play.

Coming out of the bye week, Quinn tells me what he wants to see from his QB, why he’s not pushing him to take more risks, and how Daniels is adjusting to a new offensive system. pic.twitter.com/b7hefRV6KN — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 26, 2026

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn speaks to the media https://t.co/ndwVr4JcCu — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 26, 2026

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