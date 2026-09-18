Commanders Injury Report: Javon Kinlaw Questionable for Week 2 vs. Cowboys

After returning to practice Friday, Javon Kinlaw was limited with the back injury that kept him out Thursday and is questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas. Linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo were the only players ruled out.



Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was happy to have Kinlaw back on the field. "It was good to have him back out at things today, and we’ll do a designation for him this evening, but it was nice to see him back out at practice… So, that’s trending, right?" While Kinlaw didn't get the full, clear status they were hoping for, Friday was clearly better than Thursday.

Commanders Injury Report | Washington Commanders



Dorance Armstrong, K’Lavon Chaisson, Charles Omenihu, and Odafe Oweh were limited for the third straight day, but none received a game-status designation. Daron Payne was a full participant for the second straight practice.



Receiver Jaylin Lane remained limited with a groin injury, while Kaytron Allen, Tyler Owens, and Chris Paul remained full participants.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.