Skip to main content
Commander Country

Commanders Injury Report: Javon Kinlaw Questionable for Week 2 vs. Cowboys

Javon Kinlaw returned to practice Friday but remains questionable for Week 2 as Washington finalized its injury report ahead of Dallas.
Philip Hughes|
Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) reacts after a play against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) reacts after a play against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Washington Commanders

After returning to practice Friday, Javon Kinlaw was limited with the back injury that kept him out Thursday and is questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas. Linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo were the only players ruled out.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was happy to have Kinlaw back on the field. "It was good to have him back out at things today, and we’ll do a designation for him this evening, but it was nice to see him back out at practice… So, that’s trending, right?" While Kinlaw didn't get the full, clear status they were hoping for, Friday was clearly better than Thursday.

Commanders Injury Report
Commanders Injury Report | Washington Commanders


Dorance Armstrong, K’Lavon Chaisson, Charles Omenihu, and Odafe Oweh were limited for the third straight day, but none received a game-status designation. Daron Payne was a full participant for the second straight practice.

Receiver Jaylin Lane remained limited with a groin injury, while Kaytron Allen, Tyler Owens, and Chris Paul remained full participants.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Philip Hughes
PHILIP HUGHES

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com

Share on XFollow NFLFanzone
Home/News