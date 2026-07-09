Commanders to Finally Give John Riggins’ No. 44 the Honor It Deserves

The Washington Commanders are finally making official what most fans have already treated like gospel for decades. No one will ever wear No. 44 in burgundy and gold again, as John Riggins' iconic number will finally be retired on November 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.



The team made the announcement Thursday morning, the 94th birthday for the franchise, giving one of the most recognizable players in franchise history an honor that has always felt like an unwritten promise. It is still strange that it took this long, especially given that the number was never issued again after Riggins’ final season in Washington.

Statement from Managing Partner Josh Harris on the retirement of John Riggins’ jersey number pic.twitter.com/9ZSyBQMqX0 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 9, 2026

That said, team owner Josh Harris has now ushered in a new era that has finally caught up to its own history by retiring the No. 28, No. 81, and now the No. 44. All of those historic numbers have been joined by several others not in use (or semi-retired), including the only other official numbers retired before Harris took over in July of 2023: Sammy Baugh's No. 33, Bobby Mitchell’s No. 49, Sean Taylor’s No. 21, and Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9, which was retired in January of 2023.

The Persona and Statistics That Made No. 44 Untouchable

Riggins was not just one of the best players to ever wear a Redskins jersey; he became part of the franchise's persona. His stubborn personality and fierce attitude followed him off the field, but they also defined who he was on it.



Harris said it well in the team’s announcement: “certain players whose impact goes far beyond statistics, championships and accolades.”



That line fits Riggins perfectly because the numbers already made the case. He remains Washington’s all-time rushing leader with 7,472 yards and 79 rushing touchdowns. He was the MVP of Super Bowl XVII, a First-Team All-Pro, a member of the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team, and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. His resume has never been, nor should it ever be, in question.

Josh Harris and the Ongoing Mission to Repair the Fan Disconnect

The current management of the Washington Commanders has struggled to reconnect with fans who have not accepted the name change. Acknowledging some of the legends who built the foundation they inherited is at least a place to begin.



The Harris ownership group has made an effort to correct some of the disconnect created not only by the name change, but also by two decades of dysfunctional front-office behavior. While no single ceremony will fix that, the group at least seems to understand that the fractured relationship has to be repaired.

Mending Fences With an Icon: The Reality of the Branding Shift

Riggins himself was unhappy after the franchise changed from Redskins to the Commanders, saying he felt “completely disenfranchised.” That situation later escalated into Fanatics pulling the Commanders jersey bearing his name and No. 44 after he objected to being connected to the new branding.



Since then, Riggins has softened his stance somewhat. Hopefully, enough for his fans to see him run onto the field one last time. For a number that already felt untouchable, November 8 will simply make it official.



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Oct 1979; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Redskins fullback John Riggins (44) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the 1979 season at RFK Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect