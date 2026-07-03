Bobby Wagner is no longer in the middle of the Washington Commanders’ defense, but his name still found a way back into the picture.



The veteran linebacker landed at No. 81 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2026 list, which says plenty considering the vote comes from players. Washington moved on, but the rest of the league clearly has not treated Wagner like a player whose value disappeared the moment the season ended. This was not opinion from the outside. It was respect from the people who still had to deal with him on Sundays.

No. 81 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…



LB Bobby Wagner! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/9K0uVuGkc1 — NFL (@NFL) July 3, 2026

For the Commanders, the linebacker room looks to be one of the more interesting spots to watch when training camp opens later this month.



Washington chose a different direction after last season. That was always possible considering Wagner’s age, the defensive changes around the team, and the need to keep reshaping a roster that was not good enough in 2025. Adam Peters and Dan Quinn were never going to keep every familiar name just because that player carried value the year before. There were fair coverage concerns as well. Wagner's PFF coverage grade was a putrid 51.1.

Bobby Wagner's PFF Grades | Pro Football Focus

The Empty Stat Myth: Replacing 162 Tackles and Pre-Snap Gravity

Still, Wagner was not some ceremonial veteran in the middle of the defense. He finished last season with 162 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles. The production was there, as was the workload. Wagner played almost every meaningful defensive snap and remained one of the steadiest run defenders in the league.



That is the part Washington has to replace. The Commanders can find tackles from different places. Frankie Luvu is going to make plays. Leo Chenal gives them a faster downhill body in the box.



Jordan Magee is the wild card in that group. Washington should want to find out what he can be once the pads come on, because his athletic ability is there, and this is the kind of summer where a young linebacker can start forcing his way into a bigger conversation.



Still, that only covers part of what Wagner gave them.



That is the part Washington has to be careful not to underestimate. Speed helps, and the Commanders needed more of it. Wagner also handled a lot of the boring stuff that matters. Getting the front right. Seeing something before the snap. Moving a teammate before the offense could take advantage. Those plays do not make the highlight package, but they can be the difference between a stop and another easy five or six yards. Then a run fit is loose, a linebacker is late over the top, or a short gain turns into something much bigger than it should have been.

The Gamble: Betting on Pure Speed Over Veteran Communication

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles is selected by the Washington Commanders as the number seven pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bigger question is who gets the defense out of trouble when the offense shifts, motions, or tries to create confusion. That is where veteran linebackers can be hard to measure until they are gone. Rookie Sonny Styles appears to be the player Washington wants in that conversation. The pressure will be on the young linebacker from day 1.



Washington had plenty of defensive problems last season, so nobody should act like one player was holding everything together. The Commanders gave up too many yards, too many points, and too many easy answers. Change was needed. Now the new version has to prove it is more than different.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn spoke to the media before today's OTA. Some notes 📝:



On Frankie Luvu taking over more of a leadership role:



"What we've seen probably more is his communication and ability, play-calling of things that, you know, kind of were naturally deferred to Wags.… pic.twitter.com/UfRBVUvyic — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) June 9, 2026

Wagner’s Top 100 ranking does not make Washington’s decision wrong. It does make the decision louder. The Commanders moved on from a player the rest of the league still clearly respects, and that puts more pressure on the new linebacker plan to show up quickly. In years past, Washington would have likely stuck with the status quo that the 36-year-old Wagner represents. This franchise is moving in a different direction, though.



If Washington gets the cleaner, faster version of this defense, moving on will be easier to explain. That is the bet the Commanders made. But if the same problems show up again — bad fits, busted communication, soft spots underneath, and too many runs that get through the first wave — Wagner’s name will not stay buried for long.



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