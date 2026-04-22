Commanders Land Major First Round Prediction Days Before NFL Draft

The countdown is on. The 2026 NFL Draft is almost here, and the Washington Commanders will be on the clock soon.

There is real anticipation around the team as fans wait to see which direction general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn take. With needs on both sides of the ball, this draft feels wide open for Washington.

The Choice of the Board

That is what makes this year so interesting. It is unpredictable. Teams across the league are expected to focus on positional needs, and the Commanders are no different. The big question is simple. What matters most right now?

This class features top talent at positions like safety and linebacker, but Washington is in a strong position. When their pick comes up, they could have their choice of the wide receiver class. That kind of flexibility gives them options.

A Buckeye Battle: Safety vs. Slot

There has been a lot of buzz around Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, and some mock drafts have linked him to Washington. But in ESPN’s Peter Schrager's final mock draft, the Commanders go in a different direction and select Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

That direction makes sense.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Washington’s offense averaged just 20.1 points per game, which ranked near the bottom of the league. That is not enough in today’s NFL. While the defense still needs help, the league has shifted toward offense. Winning often comes down to scoring, and scoring comes from surrounding your quarterback with playmakers.

The Commanders have been searching for a true No. 2 receiver alongside Terry McLaurin. They saw flashes of what that could look like last season, but injuries kept the offense from ever fully coming together.

Adding Tate could change that.

Pairing him with McLaurin would strengthen the offense and force defenses to adjust. Opposing defenses would no longer be able to focus solely on McLaurin, which opens up the field and gives Washington more options in both the passing and running games.

The Final Piece of the Puzzle

If the Commanders want to take the next step, this is the type of move that can get them there. It is not just about filling a need. It is about building an offense that can consistently produce, keep pace, and finally have the pieces it needs to come together.

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