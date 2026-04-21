Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for the Commanders — And What They’re Missing

The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, and the Washington Commanders and general manager Adam Peters will have their hands full when it comes to deciding what to do when they are on the clock with the seventh overall pick.

The experts have released their final mock drafts for where they believe rookies will be selected. However, the Commanders haven't been the easiest team to mock, and it shows as not one expert from those we pulled has agreed on one player for Washington to draft in the first round.

Todd McShay - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Jets traded No. 16, 44, & 140 to the Commanders for No. 7

Dane Brugler - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Benjamin Solak - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Peter Schrager - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Chad Reuter - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Mel Kiper Jr. - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

No Consensus Amongst the Experts

As everyone expected, nobody, and we mean nobody, has a pulse on what the Commanders are going to do once they are on the clock come Thursday night.

Most fans have called for Peters and company to trade back and acquire a second-round pick after losing their second-rounder in the Laremy Tunsil trade, but only McShay has them making such a move.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates with linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The experts are also split right down the middle when it comes to what side of the ball the Commanders will target first, but half of the group does think that Washington will take one of the top players out of Ohio State.

The Misses

The clear miss by the experts, other than McShay, is not trading back to acquire more draft capital. The most likely outcome that they are ignoring.

However, if we are talking position, the experts stayed clear of mocking any interior offensive lineman to the Commanders despite there potentially being a massive gap in the middle at center.

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Commanders seem confident moving ahead with Nick Allegretti as the starting center with Chris Paul and Sam Cosmi manning the guard spots, they could use added depth or take a player like Olaivavega Ioane out of Penn State to solidify the trenches even further for the running game and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Even though the Commanders could go that route of getting an interior lineman, they have greater needs and holes elsewhere, which is likely why none of the experts see this as a feasible route for them to go when they are on the clock in the first round.

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