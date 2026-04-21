Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for the Commanders — And What They’re Missing
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The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, and the Washington Commanders and general manager Adam Peters will have their hands full when it comes to deciding what to do when they are on the clock with the seventh overall pick.
The experts have released their final mock drafts for where they believe rookies will be selected. However, the Commanders haven't been the easiest team to mock, and it shows as not one expert from those we pulled has agreed on one player for Washington to draft in the first round.
Todd McShay - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
The Jets traded No. 16, 44, & 140 to the Commanders for No. 7
Dane Brugler - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Benjamin Solak - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Peter Schrager - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Chad Reuter - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Mel Kiper Jr. - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
No Consensus Amongst the Experts
As everyone expected, nobody, and we mean nobody, has a pulse on what the Commanders are going to do once they are on the clock come Thursday night.
Most fans have called for Peters and company to trade back and acquire a second-round pick after losing their second-rounder in the Laremy Tunsil trade, but only McShay has them making such a move.
The experts are also split right down the middle when it comes to what side of the ball the Commanders will target first, but half of the group does think that Washington will take one of the top players out of Ohio State.
The Misses
The clear miss by the experts, other than McShay, is not trading back to acquire more draft capital. The most likely outcome that they are ignoring.
However, if we are talking position, the experts stayed clear of mocking any interior offensive lineman to the Commanders despite there potentially being a massive gap in the middle at center.
While the Commanders seem confident moving ahead with Nick Allegretti as the starting center with Chris Paul and Sam Cosmi manning the guard spots, they could use added depth or take a player like Olaivavega Ioane out of Penn State to solidify the trenches even further for the running game and quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Even though the Commanders could go that route of getting an interior lineman, they have greater needs and holes elsewhere, which is likely why none of the experts see this as a feasible route for them to go when they are on the clock in the first round.
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Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnoleFollow chsnole