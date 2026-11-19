The Washington Commanders brought in four free-agent receivers Wednesday as they prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.



Elijah Cooks, Cameron Dorner, Malik Heath, and Ainias Smith worked out for Washington, according to Wednesday’s NFL transaction report. Quarterback Mark Gronowski, who finished his college career at Iowa, also participated in the tryouts.



Following Wednesday’s workouts, Washington is expected to sign Heath to its practice squad, Ben Standig reported Wednesday evening.

Source: The Commanders are expected to sign WR Malik Heath to the practice squad.



Heath had 31 receptions in 37 games with the Packers (2023-25). Also spent time with the Falcons. https://t.co/Wi3rFjI9L6 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 18, 2026

Washington has three receivers on injured reserve: Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, and Jaylin Lane. That leaves Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams, Van Jefferson, and Luke McCaffrey on the active roster.



Heath has the most NFL playing experience among Wednesday’s visitors. The former Ole Miss receiver caught 31 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns in 37 games with Green Bay from 2023–25. He later spent time with Atlanta after the Falcons claimed him off waivers last December.

Malik Heath

53 Man Roster ✅ pic.twitter.com/aJ2EsWD0wc — Sportz (@SportzGG) August 26, 2025

Smith was Philadelphia’s fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2024. He appeared in seven regular-season games as a rookie. His most recent stop was Carolina, which waived him with an injury settlement on August 6.



Cooks has spent time with Jacksonville, Philadelphia, and New Orleans, along with a stint in the UFL this spring. The Panthers signed him during training camp before waiving him Aug. 29.



Dorner is the rookie of the group. He played at Division II Shepherd before transferring to North Texas, then signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in May. He caught four passes for 37 yards during the preseason and remained on the Patriots’ practice squad until his release on November 3.



The Commanders also have rookie receivers Jaden Bradley and Nick DeGennaro on their practice squad.



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