A month after tying the Giants, the Washington Commanders beat them 24–21 Thursday night and kept their season alive.



Monday brings a familiar quarterback in Joe Burrow. Jayden Daniels beat him and the Bengals 38–33 in 2024. Now Washington faces the prospect of keeping pace with Burrow without Terry McLaurin.

What Changed Since the 2024 Shootout

Daniels, in just his third career game, began his iconic rookie-year scoring reel in Cincinnati, at a time when the Bengals were still respected as one of the NFL's feared contenders. His 27-yard pass to lead wideout Terry McLaurin was one of the most electrifying instances of the stars' immediate chemistry, as well as one of the first indicators of the potentially special underdog roster that Washington's executives had compiled.

The last time Commanders played the Bengals this happened pic.twitter.com/2vE16Ed63v — 𝒆𝒍𝒊… (@CMNDERS) November 14, 2026

McLaurin caught four passes for 100 yards against Cincinnati in 2024. He’s out for the season after tearing his patellar tendon. Stefon Diggs caught the winning 32-yard touchdown against the Giants last week, and Antonio Williams scored from 31 yards out. If Monday requires the same kind of scoring from Daniels, those are plays Washington needs from its current receivers.



Cincinnati’s defensive front looks different from the one Daniels faced in 2024. After Trey Hendrickson’s departure, Boye Mafe became a primary edge rusher, while Dexter Lawrence and former Commander Jonathan Allen added strength inside.



Cincinnati’s defense gave up 36 points to Tennessee on November 1, so Daniels should have chances. The Bengals have since beaten Atlanta and Pittsburgh, holding the Steelers to 18 points Sunday while Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns. Cincinnati is 7–2 and has won five straight. Washington may need far more than it scored against the Giants to keep up Monday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down the sideline before a play in the fourth quarter of the NFL International Week 9 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The Bengals won the international matchup, 34-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Washington Can Keep Pace

Beating the 7–2 Bengals would give Washington its biggest win since it upset the Seahawks in Week 3. At 3–5–1, the Commanders could claim a third victory in four games and remain in the NFC East race.



Cincinnati has scored at least 30 points in five straight games. Washington has reached 30 only once this season, in its Week 3 win over Seattle. Diggs and Williams both scored against New York, but the Commanders will need more than a few big plays if Burrow turns Monday into another scoring race.



Stopping Chase Brown on the ground is one thing; the Commanders have proven they can prevent the run. It's the Bengals' pass-catchers that Washington will have to worry about; beyond Brown, who's happy to rack up yards off of short check-downs and screens, the defensive backs will have their hands full with Ja'Marr Chase, fresh off 11 catches for 231 yards on 14 targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and overqualified WR2 Tee Higgins stretching the defense.

JOE BURROW MOOOOON BALL TO JAMARR CHASE pic.twitter.com/KRH1ULHSDX — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 16, 2026

The explosively acrobatic Chase is as threatening as any target the Commanders have had to try and neutralize this season, and that's including the masterclass that Puka Nacua put on at their expense just earlier this month. They took their time before getting their own ducks in a row out deep, but seem to have narrowed the playable cornerbacks down to Amik Robertson, Trey Amos, and Rasul Douglas, with Nick Cross and Jeremy Reaves expected to make the plays between the gaps at safety.



Burrow, too, remains a challenge individually. He's posting league highs in completion percentage (74.7) and passing touchdowns (27) while keeping his usually high sack rate at a career-low 4.49%.



On the other side of the quarterback battle, Daniels has impressed by completing 68% or more of his passes over four of his five performances since returning from the dislocated elbow, and he hadn't thrown an interception this season until the Giants picked him off twice Thursday. If the line holds up and the receivers keep producing without McLaurin, Daniels has a chance to keep pace with Burrow and move Washington closer in the NFC East.



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