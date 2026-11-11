Commanders-Giants Final Injury Report: Lucas Patrick Out, Treylon Burks Expected Back Despite Missed Practice

Lucas Patrick is out Thursday night against the New York Giants. The Commanders’ final injury report also ruled out tight end Colson Yankoff, leaving Washington to start Nick Allegretti at center in place of Patrick.



Patrick entered concussion protocol during Sunday’s loss to the Rams, and rookie Matt Gulbin finished that game at center. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Tuesday that Allegretti will start against New York. Gulbin got the call Sunday because he had been taking the center reps while Allegretti worked at guard, a decision I wrote more about earlier this week. According to Washington's official website, the Giants blitz at the third-highest rate in the NFL. Allegretti will have to help set the protection against that defense with Jayden Daniels behind him.



Treylon Burks missed Wednesday’s practice with the foot injury that kept him out against the Rams, but he has no game designation. Quinn said the day off was planned after Burks got work Tuesday and that the receiver was expected to be ready Thursday. Washington did not practice Monday and held a walkthrough Tuesday, so those first two participation reports were estimates. Burks’ place on the active list will be confirmed with Thursday’s inactives.



Yankoff did not practice during the short week because of a knee injury. His absence reaches beyond the tight end rotation: Washington credited him with 185 special teams snaps this season. John Bates (shoulder) was full all three days, and Chig Okonkwo (hip) was full Tuesday and Wednesday. Neither has a game designation.

Washington Commanders Final Injury Report Week 10 | Washington Commanders PR

Daniels (left elbow) and Gulbin (knee) practiced fully throughout the week. Shy Tuttle (shoulder) was full Tuesday and Wednesday, while Amik Robertson (ankle) also finished without a game designation.



New York listed linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) as questionable after he was limited all week. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) and running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) finished without game designations, as did Abdul Carter (knee/back), who was listed as full Wednesday after two limited days.



For kickoff conditions at MetLife Stadium, see our Commanders-Giants weather forecast.



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